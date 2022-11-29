Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
Gizmodo
Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing
Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
Bankrupt BlockFi has launched a lawsuit to get Sam Bankman-Fried to reportedly hand over Robinhood shares
BlockFi has sued Emergent Fidelity Technologies to recover stock pledged as collateral for a loan. The crypto lender says it wants Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company to hand over the shares. The collateral is Robinhood stock and the borrower was Alameda Research, the FT reported. Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has sued...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
The guy who took Enron through bankruptcy is now boss of FTX and has never seen 'such a complete failure'
The company was apparently buying holiday homes in the Bahamas for execs.
Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange
The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
sfstandard.com
FTX Contagion: BlockFi Bankruptcy Wipes Out Billions for 400,000 Everyday Americans and Investors Like Peter Thiel
BlockFi, a company that offered too-good-to-be-true interest rates on cryptocurrency holdings, is the latest victim of the FTX fallout. And while BlockFi’s bankruptcy is less dramatic than the FTX implosion, the consumer impact in the U.S. may be further reaching. “While FTX gets the headlines, Celsius and BlockFi are...
BlockFi declares bankruptcy, files Chapter 11
Crypto lender BlockFi declared bankruptcy on Monday after exposure to FTX. The company had some 100,000 creditors and around $256 million in cash when chapter 11 was filed. FTX backed the lender with a $250 million loan following Three Arrows Capital exposure. Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy...
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Wanted $6 Billion From Wall Street & Silicon Valley Billionaires
The recent acquisition deal made with CZ’s Binance was not Sam Bankman-Fried’s first choice. SBF was reportedly looking for Silicon Valley and Wall Street billionaires to bail out FTX. FTX was reportedly seeking more than $1 billion, although that figure increased later. This took place a few hours...
cryptoslate.com
What Next for BlockFi’s lending books following bankruptcy filing
According to reports, the company emerged as the second-largest lender to BTC miners, through its yield facility where it charges miners a 15% interest rate. Speculations of BlockFi’s fall started in the wake of the FTX crash, due to its exposure to FTT-backed Alameda Research. Despite various sources suggesting the bankruptcy was FTX-instigated, BlockFi founder Zac Prince cited lending to high-risk traders as the main reason.
CoinTelegraph
Bankruptcy court told FTX and Alameda owe BlockFi $1B, but it’s complicated
A lawyer for BlockFi told the first-day hearing of its bankruptcy proceedings that the crypto lender has $355 million stuck on FTX and that the collapsed exchange’s sister company Alameda Research has defaulted on a $680 million loan. BlockFi filed 15 motions on Nov. 28 that were approved by...
‘Everyone’s learning crypto bankruptcy right now.’ The FTX crash is set to be a ‘gold rush’ for lawyers
Lawyers with specialties in digital assets are giving way to experts in restructuring. “There's going to be a lot of work.”
Crypto World Reacts to BlockFi Bankruptcy — What’s Next?
The FTX fallout is continuing, and the latest domino to fall is fellow crypto platform BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 28, saying this "follows the shocking events surrounding FTX and...
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy after FTX implosion
The company says it has over 100,000 creditors.
decrypt.co
Bankrupt BlockFi Suing FTX Founder Over Robinhood Shares Promised as Collateral: Report
SBF allegedly promised his stake in Robinhood as collateral to help the now-bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi through its liquidity issues. The recently bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi is suing FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to obtain shares of Robinhood he allegedly pledged to the company as collateral earlier this month. The filing,...
coinchapter.com
Genesis Global Capital Explores Options To Avoid Bankruptcy
LUCKNOW (Coinchapter.com): Financially troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis global capital is actively pursuing all avenues possible to avoid bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg. The news report comes during a tough period for crypto-related firms, some struggling to stay afloat following the FTX crisis. Genesis scrambles to stay alive. According to the report,...
thecoinrise.com
BlockFi Sues SBF, Demands $575M Worth Of Robinhood Stocks
According to the Financial Times, which cited loan documents it had seen, the cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which had just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, on the same day sued the Emergent Fidelity Technologies holding company of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares held by the company and promised to BlockFi as collateral.
Comments / 0