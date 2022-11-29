ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizmodo

Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing

Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
Markets Insider

Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange

The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
MANHATTAN, NY
EWN

BlockFi declares bankruptcy, files Chapter 11

Crypto lender BlockFi declared bankruptcy on Monday after exposure to FTX. The company had some 100,000 creditors and around $256 million in cash when chapter 11 was filed. FTX backed the lender with a $250 million loan following Three Arrows Capital exposure. Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy...
cryptoslate.com

What Next for BlockFi’s lending books following bankruptcy filing

According to reports, the company emerged as the second-largest lender to BTC miners, through its yield facility where it charges miners a 15% interest rate. Speculations of BlockFi’s fall started in the wake of the FTX crash, due to its exposure to FTT-backed Alameda Research. Despite various sources suggesting the bankruptcy was FTX-instigated, BlockFi founder Zac Prince cited lending to high-risk traders as the main reason.
CoinTelegraph

Bankruptcy court told FTX and Alameda owe BlockFi $1B, but it’s complicated

A lawyer for BlockFi told the first-day hearing of its bankruptcy proceedings that the crypto lender has $355 million stuck on FTX and that the collapsed exchange’s sister company Alameda Research has defaulted on a $680 million loan. BlockFi filed 15 motions on Nov. 28 that were approved by...
decrypt.co

Bankrupt BlockFi Suing FTX Founder Over Robinhood Shares Promised as Collateral: Report

SBF allegedly promised his stake in Robinhood as collateral to help the now-bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi through its liquidity issues. The recently bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi is suing FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to obtain shares of Robinhood he allegedly pledged to the company as collateral earlier this month. The filing,...
coinchapter.com

Genesis Global Capital Explores Options To Avoid Bankruptcy

LUCKNOW (Coinchapter.com): Financially troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis global capital is actively pursuing all avenues possible to avoid bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg. The news report comes during a tough period for crypto-related firms, some struggling to stay afloat following the FTX crisis. Genesis scrambles to stay alive. According to the report,...
thecoinrise.com

BlockFi Sues SBF, Demands $575M Worth Of Robinhood Stocks

According to the Financial Times, which cited loan documents it had seen, the cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which had just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, on the same day sued the Emergent Fidelity Technologies holding company of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares held by the company and promised to BlockFi as collateral.

