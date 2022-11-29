ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Drier weekend trades, but wetter weather on the horizon

Trade winds will be locally breezy through Saturday and ease just a bit for Sunday, with drier and more stable air moving in from the east. By Saturday afternoon, expect just some light passing windward showers. A First Alert for the beginning of the work week, as forecast models show...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mostly dry weekend, but more rain on the horizon

Muggy and rainy weather could start the upcoming work week. FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down. Trade winds will continue to kick up just a few showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Drier trades ahead of some wet and humid conditions

Pleasant weekend weather will be followed by more humidity and a higher chance of showers. FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:04 PM HST. |. Trade winds will continue to kick up just a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Huge swell peaking, breezy winds building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to moderate to locally breezy Friday, and continue through the weekend, maintaining showers across windward areas. A system developing northwest of the state late in the weekend, may increase moisture and strengthen southeast winds, potentially enhancing shower chances next week. A slight chance...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Incredible video shows lava slowly flowing from Mauna Loa

Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's only rainbow trout aquaponic prepares to close doors. The owner says the pandemic, inflation and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’...
HAWAII STATE
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVL

Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
OREGON STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Hāmākua Bridge Reopens Closed Lane In Case Lava Cuts Saddle

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The second lane over Nanue Bridge at mile marker 18.5 on Hawaii Belt Road has been reopened, after a closure due to emergency repairs. (BIVN) – Lava from the eruption of Mauna Loa was still about 3.2 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway as of Thursday evening, however State and County officials are making preparations should the flow cross the Saddle Road.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: December flights to Hawai'i

The National Retail Federation says 197 million consumers shopped from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Business Report: Hotel rates and occupancy in October. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Kauai had the highest occupancy,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy