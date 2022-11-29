Read full article on original website
Drier weekend trades, but wetter weather on the horizon
Trade winds will be locally breezy through Saturday and ease just a bit for Sunday, with drier and more stable air moving in from the east. By Saturday afternoon, expect just some light passing windward showers. A First Alert for the beginning of the work week, as forecast models show...
Mostly dry weekend, but more rain on the horizon
Muggy and rainy weather could start the upcoming work week. FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down. Trade winds will continue to kick up just a few showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Updated:...
Drier trades ahead of some wet and humid conditions
Pleasant weekend weather will be followed by more humidity and a higher chance of showers. FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:04 PM HST. |. Trade winds will continue to kick up just a...
Forecast: Huge swell peaking, breezy winds building
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to moderate to locally breezy Friday, and continue through the weekend, maintaining showers across windward areas. A system developing northwest of the state late in the weekend, may increase moisture and strengthen southeast winds, potentially enhancing shower chances next week. A slight chance...
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down
Pleasant weekend weather will be followed by more humidity and a higher chance of showers. Muggy and rainy weather could start the upcoming work week. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii...
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
‘Hazardous weather conditions’ and freezing fog in parts of WA. Here’s what to know
Washington residents in the Olympia and Tacoma areas can expect “hazardous weather conditions,” as eastern Washington will finally get a break from harsh winter weather conditions this upcoming weekend into next week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has currently issued two winter storm warnings and...
Timeline of snow, rain for the weekend for western Washington: Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — As the lowland areas of western Washington watch the snow showers diminish Thursday, the region is looking ahead and bracing for another weather system bringing snowfall to start this weekend. Here's what to expect for the rest of the week. Thursday. Snow showers from Seattle southward dropped...
Earliest time lava may reach Saddle Road later than first predicted
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.
Incredible video shows lava slowly flowing from Mauna Loa
Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's only rainbow trout aquaponic prepares to close doors. The owner says the pandemic, inflation and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’...
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
LIST: Top five winter activities to do on Oahu
Hotels.com came out with their list of top activities for visitors to do if they are flying to Oahu during the winter months.
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
Lava from Mauna Loa shows no sign of stopping as it inches closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway. If it continues at its current rate, lava could reach Daniel K Inouye highway as soon as Friday. For Oahu’s elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn’t just about the food. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |
Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
Hāmākua Bridge Reopens Closed Lane In Case Lava Cuts Saddle
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The second lane over Nanue Bridge at mile marker 18.5 on Hawaii Belt Road has been reopened, after a closure due to emergency repairs. (BIVN) – Lava from the eruption of Mauna Loa was still about 3.2 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway as of Thursday evening, however State and County officials are making preparations should the flow cross the Saddle Road.
Business Report: December flights to Hawai'i
The National Retail Federation says 197 million consumers shopped from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Business Report: Hotel rates and occupancy in October. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Kauai had the highest occupancy,...
As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all main Hawaiian islands until 6 p.m. Monday as an area of deep moisture approaches the state from the south. The rainfall may be light at first, but heavier, slow-moving showers are expected to develop, increasing the...
