ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — TaxWatching the future

The turkey guys have a vision for what comes next. As members of Florida TaxWatch met in Coral Gables, piles of reports greeted guests outside ballrooms and meeting spaces at The Biltmore. But Executive Vice President Tony Carvajal repeatedly stressed the organization will update its practices, and its print output, with the times.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

George LeMieux predicts growth will make Florida an economic powerhouse — and a Republican one

He sees Central Florida and South Florida becoming nationally important 'super regions.'. Former U.S. Sen. Geroge LeMieux says Florida will grow faster — and redder — than the rest of the country in short order. Central Florida will be home to 20 million people within two decades. Miami will be a financial capital with its own stock exchange. And Republicans will win elections more consistently.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Commissioners bide time on deciding goliath grouper closures

Commissioners feel they have time to work out some of the issues involved. Florida’s wildlife Commissioners decided to hold off on making a decision that would’ve prevented catch-and–release fishing at three goliath grouper spawning aggregation sites in state waters in the Atlantic Ocean off Martin and Palm Beach counties. The prohibition would’ve been seasonal, July 15-Oct. 15 each year.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lobbying compensation: Strategos Public Affairs reports $560K for Q3

The firm could have earned as much as $780,000. The five-member lobbying team at Strategos Public Affairs earned an estimated $560,000 during the third quarter of 2022. Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis’ new book slated for February launch

"The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" 'A firsthand account from the blue-collar boy who grew up to take on Disney and Dr. Fauci.'. “America’s Governor” may be headed to the best seller list this winter. “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Increased venomous reptile penalties among FWC legislative proposals

Most of the funding requests deal with equipment and staffing. In one more step to getting unwanted reptiles out of Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is looking for state legislation that would increase the penalty for illegally dealing in venomous reptiles to a Level 4 felony violation.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lobbying compensation: Johnston & Stewart snags $730K in Q3

The firm may have earned as much as $1 million. The three-person team at Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies continued its strong revenue streak in the third quarter, notching an estimated $730,000 in lobbying pay, reports show. The reporting period saw the firm take in $505,000 lobbying the Legislature and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Change slow in coming to South Atlantic red snapper as talks continue

There is some progress, however. With the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC) meeting next week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received an update this week in Panama City on what remains the hottest topic — lack of access to the red snapper fishery. There is...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy