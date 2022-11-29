Read full article on original website
Related
homedit.com
Curtains for Sliding Glass Doors: Ideas for Inspired Design
Curtains for sliding glass doors are essential elements for the most functional home design. Window treatments for sliding doors provide privacy, allow you to control light, and give the wide glass doors a more elegant look. Curtains make sliding doors more attractive and blend with the room in a more...
Cruise Home In This 11k-Mile 1969 Cadillac Convertible Selling At The Raleigh Classic This Weekend
Only two owners have enjoyed this low mileage classic Caddy. With its long body complete with sleek lines, the 1969 Cadillac Deville convertible is a sight to behold. Its name "Deville" is a French derivative of de la ville or de ville that translates to "of the town". Coupe de ville, or town car, is the body style of a car that was produced from 1908 to 1939 that has an external driver's position but features an enclosed space for passengers.
Is It Illegal To Charge Your EV for Free at a Public Outlet?
Here's the truth about the legality and etiquette of plugging your EV into any unguarded power outlet. The post Is It Illegal To Charge Your EV for Free at a Public Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
domino
A Shape-Shifting IKEA Bed Helps This Attic Go From Guest Room to Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. With sloping ceilings and few usable walls, turning an attic into a livable space is always tricky. Combine those quirky angles with a client who changed direction midway through the renovation, and many designers might have been tempted to throw in the towel, but not Hollie Velten. The interior designer was unfazed when her client Molly Rodau’s plans for the top floor went from a project with a single function to one with three.
It’s Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Day & the Deals Are Unreal
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday might be in the rearview but today starts one of the biggest candle sales of the year. Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day 2022 features deep discounts on all of the brand’s 3-wick candles, including old favorites and new holiday scents. In fact, these are the lowest prices since 2020. Seriously. If you’re a Bath & Body Works Loyalty Member, you get to shop first — December 1 at 8 p.m. EST. Becoming a rewards member is a no-brainer...
birdsandblooms.com
Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?
“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls
Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
torquenews.com
Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic
Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
RV Driver Annihilates Fiat 500 By Flat Towing It in First Gear on the Highway
Used with permission from Careful_Dig4627 on RedditIt turns out no part of a Fiat 500's drivetrain likes doing 15,000 rpm down the highway.
homedit.com
What is a Board Foot?
A board foot, also referred to as board feet, FBM, BF, or BDFT, describes the size of a piece of lumber before cutting it to its final size. Industry professionals, such as sawmill owners, rely on board footage to determine how much lumber they have. How to Calculate Board Footage.
The North Face’s Coveted Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming…and The North Face has you set with all the layers, puffed sleeves and insulation you’ll need to stay warm during the year’s coldest months. Plus, the entire site is up to 40% off right now for Cyber Monday. In addition to the site’s regular deals (which include 40% off their fleece-lined parkas and hooded jackets), customers can also get 25% off every full-priced item on the site as long as they sign up for the XPLR Pass. Don’t...
The 11 best places to shop for blinds and shades online
We rounded up the top places to shop for shades and blinds, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, The Shade Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, Blinds.com, and Ikea.
Flying Magazine
The Large, Slow-Moving Shadow of the Convair L-13
Designed by Stinson and manufactured by Convair, the L-13 emphasized function over form and provided outstanding STOL capability. [Courtesy Stinsonflyer.com]. Among the many post-war aircraft that were developed in the late 1940s and 1950s, one of the more interesting and lesser-known examples is the Convair L-13. Tasked with creating a multi-purpose liaison aircraft with STOL capability, the designers strongly prioritized function over form. The result was an aircraft that visually seems to have been cobbled together by Dr. Frankenstein’s aerodynamicist cousin, yet met its challenging design goals nicely.
domino
Build Yourself a $300 Custom Banquette With This Seating-Storage IKEA Hack
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. We’ve seen hundreds of IKEA Besta hacks, and as creative as some DIYers have gotten by swapping the fronts for cane inserts or topping it with a slab of marble, most people stick to using it as a traditional media cabinet. Kendra Joseph, the Bay Area–based designer and founder of Rise Up Home, had other plans for her two base units. Instead of a credenza, she turned them into a banquette.
CNET
Snag up to 63% Off DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is upon us, and that means there are deals still available after Black Friday at great discounts. Right now, Amazon is running a Cyber Monday deal for up to 63% off DeWalt tools and accessories, just in time for your next home improvement project.
heckhome.com
3 Reasons To Replace Your Residential Heating System
Combating the freezing temperatures of winter is something most homeowners are passionate about. Trying to keep the inside of a home warm without a functional heating unit can be challenging. Instead of allowing the internal temperature of your home to become frigid this winter, you should think about replacing your existing heating system.
heckhome.com
Benefits of Hiring Professional Commercial Roofing Company Contractors in LA
The roof acts as a necessary part of the occupancy. While strong breezes, fierce snow, cyclones, and other weather situations can have a massive effect on the roof. A commercial roof is an integral part of a business building. Consequently, it is always good to think about hiring experts. The...
moneysavingmom.com
MKF Collection Tote Sets only $38.24 after Exclusive Discount!
Wow! This is a really great deal on these MKF Collection Tote Sets!. Zulily has these MFK Collection Tote Sets on sale for just $44.99 right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off at checkout making them just $38.24. There are lots...
globalspec.com
A. O. Smith sets new standard with high-efficiency heat pump water heater — The Voltex AL
Water heating and water treatment specialists A. O. Smith recently introduced the Voltex AL (anti-leak) hybrid electric heat pump water heater to its portfolio of residential products. This latest offering represents a state-of-the-art water heating solution with integrated leak detection, smart connectivity and updated water connections for users looking for a highly efficient, intuitive and user-friendly product.
Monoprice Monolith MTM-100 review: Big size, massive sound
Monoprice's Monolith MTM-100 speaker system is a 2.0 desk setup with integrated subs and up to 100W of total power output. Boy, do these things get loud.
Comments / 0