ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

"Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra night photography is the worst", says tipster

By Sam Cross
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUJ7c_0jQpASvP00

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may well be nearing its first birthday, but it remains one of the best phones money can buy. Samsung spared no expense on their flagship non-foldable phone, and it shows.

At launch, the S22 Ultra was revered for it's camera array. Specifically, Samsung shouted about the night photography on the device, claiming it would "leave other cameras in the dark."

But that's not the experience one user has had. Notorious tech leaker, Ice Universe , has posted a series of images from popular flagship phones, comparing the quality of their night photography. And Ice is not happy with the Samsung offering.

In a subsequent tweet , Ice said, "On the whole, S22 Ultra's night performance is the worst flagship." That's a scathing claim.

The images compared come from the S22 Ultra, plus the Vivo X90 Pro+ , the Xiaomi S12 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max . In the full images, there isn't a massive difference between the images, although each seems to favour a certain colour tone which identifies it.

It's worth noting that the S22 Ultra is much darker than the competition, though, losing a lot of detail in darker areas. That's amplified when you zoom in. Darker patches have little detail.

In another set of images , looking at a yellow building, we see more of the same. Shots taken on the other three devices are crisp and rich with detail, even when zoomed in. But the S22 Ultra just seems to be lacking, with little definition. It's uncharacteristic – I've personally seen some of the best images I've ever seen taken on an S22 Ultra.

"But wait," I hear you cry, "isn't it unfair to compare the older S22 Ultra to some phones with a next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor?"

Well, maybe. But as Ice is one of few people who – if rumours are to be believed – has used a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra , I trust their judgement. If the S23 Ultra was about to come out with a massively improved camera, I think that would be the focus of Ice's comments.

Instead, the distinct lack of comment about how the S23 Ultra is going to turn things around suggests that Samsung may no longer be the camera king. We've seen a number of strong competitors in the phone camera stakes lately, most notably the X90 Pro+ and the Google Pixel 7 Pro .

We'll have to wait for the S23 Ultra's release to know for sure, but one thing is certain: the bar has been raised this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to Black Friday deals that you can shop early. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year. Originally released in February, the S22 sold over 1 million pre-orders the first week after release...
Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G, A40 & Tab S7 FE get November update

Samsung has released the November 2022 Android security patch for a few more Galaxy devices. The Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE are all picking up the latest security update today. The November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already rolled out to Dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
makeuseof.com

The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
Android Police

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours for just $100, but not for much longer

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've yet to hold one in hand, let me tell you now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone. It has some features you simply won't find on a traditional handset, including an impressively large foldable display. This alone makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth looking at the best phone deals this Black Friday, starting from $450 with an eligible trade-in or just $100 if you have more than one old phone to get rid of.
TechRadar

Get a Three SIM only plan, with unlimited mins & texts + 100GB data for £10/month

Are you looking for a new SIM only mobile phone plan? Or do you want to switch to a more affordable tariff? Then this deal from Three is definitely worth checking out. At the moment you can get Three's SIM only plan which includes unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of data for £10 a month (opens in new tab). It's a 12-month contract and it comes 5G-ready at no extra cost to you. If you buy this deal now you can also enjoy free first class delivery by Royal Mail.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi describes performance upgrades for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro

We do not have to wait long for Xiaomi to deliver the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the company confirming the pair’s outing for December 1. In the meantime, Xiaomi has sought to tease various details about the Xiaomi 13 series, some of which we covered yesterday. The company has now outlined other details though, shown below in various screenshots.
T3

T3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy