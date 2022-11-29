Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Shell Acquires Europe’s Largest Producer of Biomethane
Shell is joining the other majors in the energy business in building an expanded presence in the supply of biomethane, which is viewed as one of the leading emerging alternative fuels for industries including shipping. Shell announced it will acquire Nature Energy Biogas, the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe.
rigzone.com
Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
Shell Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Based in Denmark, Nature Energy is...
tipranks.com
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Faces Higher Costs; Should Investors Worry?
A significant increase in project costs drags TRP stock down and raises concerns about its dividend payouts. Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)(TSE:TRP) closed about 6.8% lower on November 29. A significant increase in its Coastal GasLink Project costs and fear of a negative impact on the company’s dividend and deleveraging target led investors to sell TRP stock. While higher costs will pressure its near-term margins, the payouts of this energy infrastructure company are secured by its regulated and contracted assets that remain relatively immune to the macro headwinds.
tipranks.com
Exxon (NYSE:XOM) Likely to Bid Adieu to Equatorial Guinea Crude
Oil giant Exxon Mobil has decided to decommission its Zafiro offshore production platform in Equatorial Guinea and could reportedly wind down its oil production in the country. Energy giant Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) might wind down its oil operations in Equatorial Guinea and leave the country once its license expires in...
maritime-executive.com
Hybrid Tankers Ordered Prepared for Methanol and Wind
Swedish tanker operator Terntank reported that it has ordered a novel, new tanker design as it works toward its goal of fossil-free operations. The company which dates back more than 100 years and currently operates 10 chemical/product tankers placed an order for two new 15,000 dwt tankers along with an option for two more each with a hybrid power plant as well as methanol and wind assist readiness.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Ineos in talks with Rolls-Royce to build mini-nuclear power plant in Scotland
Chemicals giant wants to produce zero-carbon electricity to power planned hydrogen systems at Grangemouth refinery
tipranks.com
Devon Energy Stock (NYSE:DVN): Why Investor Pessimism is Unwarranted
Devon Energy wrapped up another strong quarter with record results. Though oil prices have slowed down, we expect them to remain robust for the foreseeable future, positively impacting the firm’s bottom-line results for the foreseeable future. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has been a leading oil production firm establishing a leadership...
CNBC
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act makes green hydrogen profitable at scale, Goldman Sachs says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. During...
Aviation International News
Airbus and Neste Sign Deal to Collaborate on SAF Development
Airbus and oil refining group Neste have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly advance the production and uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the companies announced during the first day of Airbus’s Sustainability Summit in Toulouse on Wednesday. The collaboration aims to accelerate the aviation sector’s transition to SAF.
tipranks.com
This Insider Just Pocketed Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Worth $16.1M
Energy Transfer’s executive chairman, Kelcy L. Warren, bought 1.3 million shares of the company on November 23. This brings his total holding value of Energy Transfer stock to $3.56 billion. Kelcy L. Warren, executive chairman of Energy Transfer’s (NYSE:ET) board of directors, increased his stake in the company by...
NPR
High demand and prices for lithium send mines into overdrive
Salty water gurgles quietly through a pipe across a dry lakebed and into a Caribbean-blue pond. It's carrying an element that is crucial to the electric car revolution and, suddenly, one of the world's hottest commodities: lithium. Silver Peak, halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, may not resemble most people's...
tipranks.com
Mizuho healthcare analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
Healthcare Analysts, along with Drs. Frank Tarazi and Friedland discuss the upcoming Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Meeting and Eisai and Biogen’s Lecanemab in the first of two Analyst/Industry conference calls to be held on December 1. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
conceptcarz.com
Honda To Begin U.S. Production of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles in 2024
• New FCEV will be based on the all-new Honda CR-V, adding zero emissions and EV driving performance to America's best-selling CUV of the past quarter century. •Production will occur at Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, known for building small volume, specialty vehicles like the Acura NSX supercar. •First...
