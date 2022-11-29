Swedish tanker operator Terntank reported that it has ordered a novel, new tanker design as it works toward its goal of fossil-free operations. The company which dates back more than 100 years and currently operates 10 chemical/product tankers placed an order for two new 15,000 dwt tankers along with an option for two more each with a hybrid power plant as well as methanol and wind assist readiness.

