Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Alger, Luce by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Alger; Luce LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding and erosion expected with waves of 15 to 20 feet. * WHERE...Alger and Luce Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Calhoun; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal region of South Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the northern U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through at least late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Silver Bow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Silver Bow The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Silver Bow County in west central Montana * Until 515 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Basin to near Divide, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include I-15 south of Butte, I-90 Homestake Pass and Divide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron .A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible late Friday afternoon into early evening before the precipitation switches to all snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday evening. A light glaze and snowfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Localized higher snowfall will be possible from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest toward Cloverland, Poplar, Wentworth, and possibly to Foxboro, and also in the Hurley, Gile, and Pence area of northern Iron County. Strong northwest winds will develop late Friday evening and cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to a half mile or less. A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary late Friday into Friday night. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from Sunday evening onwards. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from Sunday morning onwards. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico and Aguada and Rincon in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. Target Area: Holmes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama North central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 730 AM CST. * At 657 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Webb to Cowarts to near Taylor to near Geneva, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Geneva, Hartford, Taylor, Kinsey, Ashford, Slocomb, Samson, Cowarts, Webb, Malvern, Rehobeth, Avon, Esto, Black, Haleburg, Memphis, Kellys Crossroads and Wilson Mill. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Wharton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Colorado and Wharton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...The southern Rogue Valley, including Interstate 5 and the cities of Phoenix, Talent and Ashland. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds will peak later this morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high to 40 mph on summits. * WHERE...Fortymile Country north of Chicken. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow may significantly reduce visibility at times. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to power lines.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Isle, Western Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 06:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Franklin Localized Damaging Winds Possible There have been three reports of trees down in and around the St Albans area with diameters suggesting the possibility of stronger localized wind gusts. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible along the lakeshore especially for portions of western Franklin County. Caution should be exercised if heading out with potential for trees or powerlines across roadways.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser River zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A changeover to rain is expected late Sunday afternoon in the Lower Treasure Valley in Idaho. Roads will become slushy.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; East Puget Sound Lowlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey Island, and Camano Island and East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the snow will end around daybreak, but expect snow-covered roadways with the potential for black ice until late morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer, Northern Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer, Hamilton, Northern Warren and Northern Fulton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The freezing rain will change to plain rain by mid to late morning as temperatures warm above freezing.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, gusty winds, blowing snow and falling temperatures expected. Total snow accumulations are only expected to range from 1 to 3 inches. Strong northwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph, strongest along the lakeshore to the east of Munising, will create blowing snow. Temperatures rapidly falling from the 30s early this morning into the lower 20s by late morning could lead to flash freezing of water and slush on roadways. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Comments / 0