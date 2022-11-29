ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
VikingsTerritory

This Could Be the End for Aaron Rodgers

After back-to-back MVP seasons, Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are 4-8 through 12 weeks with a 3% of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. Rodgers was already batting a broken right thumb heading into a Week 12 date with the Philadelphia Eagles, injuring his oblique muscle as well during a 40-33 loss on Sunday Night Football.
GREEN BAY, WI
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson is set to face the Ravens in Week 13 vs. Broncos, but it’s not what you think

With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 13, the Denver Broncos went out and got a Lamar Jackson of their own. The Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, hilariously setting up the new addition to potentially face his namesake in Week 13, via Tom Pelissero.
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s vulgar tweet was ‘so out of of character for him,’ coach John Harbaugh says

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s postgame tweet Sunday in which he lashed out at a fan was “so out of character for him” and a reminder of the perils of social media. About an hour after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jackson, a pending free agent, responded to a fan who’d tagged him in a tweet saying the Ravens should not commit to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day

The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
Yardbarker

Former Patriots coordinator: Bill Belichick wouldn’t hesitate to fire his own sons

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been one to let an assistant coach overstay their welcome, but what if said assistants were his own flesh and blood?. On a recent episode of “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI, former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss disclosed that he believes Belichick would have no qualms with firing either of his sons, Stephen and Brian, who serve as linebackers coach and safeties coach, respectively, on New England’s staff.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).

