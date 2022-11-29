New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been one to let an assistant coach overstay their welcome, but what if said assistants were his own flesh and blood?. On a recent episode of “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI, former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss disclosed that he believes Belichick would have no qualms with firing either of his sons, Stephen and Brian, who serve as linebackers coach and safeties coach, respectively, on New England’s staff.

1 DAY AGO