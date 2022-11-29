ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

A Tale of Two Tilda Swintons: The Story Behind ‘The Eternal Daughter’

Joanna Hogg’s last two features, 2019’s The Souvenir and 2021’s The Souvenir Part II, were self-reflexive works about a young writer/director searching for inspiration, and a voice, by plumbing her personal and professional experiences. That process continues apace, albeit in thoroughly unique fashion, in The Eternal Daughter.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Daily Beast

Trailer Drops for Bombshell ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary

Netflix on Thursday morning released the first teaser trailer for its behind-the-scenes documentary detailing how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell in love and later withdrew from frontline royal duties. The hotly anticipated film titled Harry & Meghan will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the British royal establishment as it reveals...
Daily Beast

The New ‘Gossip Girl’ Is Officially in Its Flop Era

Despite its prevalence in the cultural lexicon, the word “gaslighting” is still a very real term used by highly qualified mental health professionals. It’s also used when describing what it’s like to watch Season 2 of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. In its first season,...
Daily Beast

It’s War! William and Kate’s Team Label Harry and Meghan ‘the Kardashians’

Relations between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry descended into a state of outright war Friday, after sources close to the Waleses compared the Montecito-based couple to the Kardashians, after Netflix released a glossy trailer for their new reality docuseries, Harry and Meghan. The timing of the release appeared...
Daily Beast

Watch Matt Rogers Channel His Inner Queen of Christmas

As Matt Rogers puts it to me ahead of his big holiday special’s premiere on Showtime this Friday, “Mariah Carey is pretty much always on my mind whether I'm trying to create a sexy mid-tempo R&B song in her voice and style or not.”. When he was coming...
Daily Beast

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s U.S. Trip Showcased Their Boring Genius

A friend of the Royalist’s dated Kate Middleton when they were teenagers at Marlborough College. The friend’s mother sometimes still tells how insanely “DULL” all the Middletons, including Kate, were. “Terribly nice, the nicest most inoffensive people in the world, but no fun,” is her settled opinion.

