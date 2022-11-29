It’s been a long wait for Accused on FOX. We would love to say that the new series will premiere before the end of the year, but that is not the case. The wait has been on for Accused since May 2021. This was a series announced during the Upfronts of that year, but we learned quickly that it wouldn’t air until the 2022–2023 season. We had hoped that would mean a fall 2022 premiere date, but that wasn’t meant to be.

