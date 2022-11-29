Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
‘Deteriorating’: Residents live in unbearable conditions at northwest Charlotte apartments
CHARLOTTE — Residents at a northwest Charlotte apartment complex told Channel 9 that the living conditions are unbearable. 9 Investigates looked into the matter Reporter Almiya White saw mold covering doors and cabinets, bugs crawling across counters and walls ripped apart. Management has not fixed the issues. Latasha McElhaney...
This $6M Waterfront Gated Estate in Charlotte, NC Features Light Filled Open Spaces, Wood/stone and Custom Details Throughout
The Estate in Charlotte is a luxurious home architecturally designed and crafted by Arcadia Custom Homes now available for sale. This home located at 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 17,135 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bowen (704-572-6070) – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Concord welcomes Holton’s Hardware
Are you working on a project, need a part or tool last minute, and don’t have time to drive all the way to Jackson? Well, luckily Holton’s Hardware has you covered. Small-town Brigham Hardware has been around for 92 years, and ownership has been recently handed over to the Holton family this past July. The store is now being newly named Holton’s Hardware. The shop is at 119 N Main St, Concord. This store has been a Concord favorite ever since its opening in 1930.
First Contour Airlines flight leaves NCWV Airport, heads to Charlotte
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The inaugural flight of Contour Airlines out of Bridgeport’s North Central West Virginia Airport to Charlotte’s Douglas International Airport was nearly full when it departed Thursday morning. It was a good start for the airline that will be providing daily jet service to the...
Charlotte City Manager now earns more than the President of USA
Charlotte's government functions under a council-manager structure. Charlotte City Manager now earns more than the President …. Charlotte's government functions under a council-manager structure. Security guard shoots another guard inside Freedom …. The incident occurred overnight between two security guards working at the Valerie Woodard Center on Freedom Drive in...
Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’
CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
'Problem after problem' | Concord neighbors lament issues they say are caused by new roundabout
CONCORD, N.C. — TikTok videos showing drivers failing to properly use a new roundabout in Concord are going viral. It’s on Roberta Road right near a new middle school. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said roundabouts are often safer and cut down on the severity of crashes, but people who live nearby are worried this one could cause more harm than good.
Plans for Lancaster County project with nearly 400 homes move forward
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A homebuilder appears to be moving closer to securing needed approvals for a large-proposed project in Lancaster County. At its meeting on Monday, the Lancaster County Council approved the second reading for a development agreement with Century Communities. The homebuilder is proposing up to 398 home lots at a nearly 170-acre site north of Lancaster, county documents show. The action this week sets up a critical period that could lead to final approval next month.
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 28
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 18-24: Country Inn & Suites, 16617 Statesville Road – 98 Hardees, 14101 Statesville Road – 98.5. Lancaster’s BBQ, 9230 Beatties Ford Road – 96 Ming Garden, 16610 W. Catawba Ave....
NC companies help former furniture company employees who were laid off by text message
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Local business leaders are reacting after the United Furniture Industries mass layoff. The news of the terminations and loss of benefits went out in a text to about 500 former UFI Piedmont employees. Local companies have been stepping up and encouraging those workers to apply for their companies. Many of the […]
Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
Mecklenburg sheriff sued again over handgun permit delays
For the second time in two years, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office, led by Sheriff Garry McFadden, is being sued over delays in processing concealed-handgun and pistol-purchase permit applications. The second lawsuit and request for injunctive relief was filed by retired former N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Judge Bob Hunter and N.C. Attorney Ron Shook in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of N.C. on behalf of Grassroots North Carolina (GRNC) and the Gun Owners of America (GOA) organizations.
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
WBTV meteorologist beloved as Sherrills Ford’s own
SHERRILLS FORD – Long before Jason Myers delivered a forecast or flashed his trademark smile in front of a WBTV camera, he called Sherrills Ford home. The 41-year-old meteorologist, who lost his life in last week’s news helicopter crash in Charlotte, grew up in the Catawba County and Lake Norman community, where his father, Glenn, pastored Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
