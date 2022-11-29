ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4d ago

All cities with high crime and drug activity should bring it back. Kept a lot of guns & criminals off the streets! But the ACLU and others found it discriminatory and unconstitutional. Since cities stopped this practice there was a uptick in crimes and now do to other circumstances look where these cities are with there crime rates. Philly, Ny city, Baltimore DC just to name some have one of the worst murder rate in the country! Thank you woke mob but yet you will be the first ones calling 911 when someone comes into your neighborhood that you don’t like!

CBS Pittsburgh

Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Advocates sound alarm on murders of transgender women in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was among a group of LGBTQ activists who spoke about a troubling trend of deadly violence against trans women in the city over the recent years. Investigators say on Thanksgiving morning, Sharee "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald - a transgender woman - was found shot to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Firebombing Suspect In Police Custody: Report

Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested a man suspected of "firebombing a rowhome" near Temple University on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a report by 6ABC. Citing "law enforcement sources," the outlet writes that police believe the suspect is also responsible for vandalizing "several" cars. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, And Explosives (ATF) expects to bring him up on charges soon, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

DA Krasner Wants Longer Sentence For Eric Ruch

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner wants a longer sentence for the ex-city cop convicted of killing an unarmed black man in 2017. In a statement issued Tuesday, Nov. 29, Krasner said he filed a motion in Common Pleas Court seeking reconsideration of the 11.5-to-23-month sentence handed down to former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch earlier this month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council approves permanent 10 p.m. curfew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's summertime curfew could soon become permanent. City council passed a bill Thursday afternoon that would make the summer curfew permanent.Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson proposed the legislation and is a mother herself.Gilmore Richardson says her goal is to protect Philadelphia's young people who all too often fall victim to the city's violence."There are too many young people who have been involved in crime or criminal incidents simply because they have been out late at night," she said.Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a bill requiring anyone 17 years old and younger to be home by 10 p.m.There...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pandemic curfew soon to be permanent fixture in Philly

Philadelphia implemented a curfew for teens amid a rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Now, City Council has approved a measure to make the nighttime restrictions for young people permanent. The curfew requires those under 18 to be inside by 10 p.m. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said there...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?

In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

