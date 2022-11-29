Read full article on original website
All cities with high crime and drug activity should bring it back. Kept a lot of guns & criminals off the streets! But the ACLU and others found it discriminatory and unconstitutional. Since cities stopped this practice there was a uptick in crimes and now do to other circumstances look where these cities are with there crime rates. Philly, Ny city, Baltimore DC just to name some have one of the worst murder rate in the country! Thank you woke mob but yet you will be the first ones calling 911 when someone comes into your neighborhood that you don’t like!
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
Arrest made in brutal beating, robbery in South Philadelphia
The suspect is seen on video repeatedly punching one victim and knocking the second unconscious.
fox29.com
Advocates sound alarm on murders of transgender women in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was among a group of LGBTQ activists who spoke about a troubling trend of deadly violence against trans women in the city over the recent years. Investigators say on Thanksgiving morning, Sharee "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald - a transgender woman - was found shot to...
Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
Philly Firebombing Suspect In Police Custody: Report
Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested a man suspected of "firebombing a rowhome" near Temple University on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a report by 6ABC. Citing "law enforcement sources," the outlet writes that police believe the suspect is also responsible for vandalizing "several" cars. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, And Explosives (ATF) expects to bring him up on charges soon, they added.
DA Krasner Wants Longer Sentence For Eric Ruch
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner wants a longer sentence for the ex-city cop convicted of killing an unarmed black man in 2017. In a statement issued Tuesday, Nov. 29, Krasner said he filed a motion in Common Pleas Court seeking reconsideration of the 11.5-to-23-month sentence handed down to former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch earlier this month.
Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
Philadelphia City Council approves permanent 10 p.m. curfew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's summertime curfew could soon become permanent. City council passed a bill Thursday afternoon that would make the summer curfew permanent.Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson proposed the legislation and is a mother herself.Gilmore Richardson says her goal is to protect Philadelphia's young people who all too often fall victim to the city's violence."There are too many young people who have been involved in crime or criminal incidents simply because they have been out late at night," she said.Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a bill requiring anyone 17 years old and younger to be home by 10 p.m.There...
fox29.com
Man burned with propane heater during South Philadelphia attack, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attack that left a man with severe burns to his face and body early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. in the area of 22nd and Fitzwater Streets. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was walking to a friends home...
fox29.com
Homeowner helps police identify man accused of firebombing North Philadelphia rowhome
PHILADELPHIA - A homeowner who lives at a rowhome near Temple's campus that was recently firebombed used home surveillance to help police track down a suspect who is now in custody, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Kyle Halls, 35, smashed the front window of a property on 2000 block...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Police to Reveal ID of ‘Boy in the Box' Next Week, Sources Say
More than six decades since an unidentified boy was found dead and abandoned in Philadelphia, police have identified the child and are set to reveal the boy's name next week, sources confirmed with NBC10. On February 25, 1957, a boy between the ages of 3 and 7, was found dead,...
Major break in Philadelphia's 'Boy in the Box' cold case
Philadelphia police sources say they have identified the child known as "the boy in the box."
Pandemic curfew soon to be permanent fixture in Philly
Philadelphia implemented a curfew for teens amid a rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Now, City Council has approved a measure to make the nighttime restrictions for young people permanent. The curfew requires those under 18 to be inside by 10 p.m. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said there...
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
'Horrible experience': Neighbor recalls finding woman decapitated inside Philadelphia home
"I'm here thinking I'm going to go apply pressure to the wound while I called the cops to help her out," said Mary Liz, who discovered the body. "I'm not thinking that I'm going to see what I saw."
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Theft of a Philly man's priceless collection of comics leads to a storybook ending
After KYW Newsradio ran a story about a Philadelphia man’s decades-old Archie comics collection being stolen, strangers poured out their support. Then he received a call that changed his life.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
