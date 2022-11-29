ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford cab companies opt for smaller rate increases due to 'tough times'

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6as1_0jQp6OO000

NEW BEDFORD — Citing tough times, taxicab company representatives said a City Council-proposed rate hike was too high and convinced the board to approve a smaller increase.

The council Ordinances Committee OK'd an amended increase Nov. 14 of $2.50 to engage the cab, up from $2; 40 cents for each succeeding 1/10 mile or fraction thereof, up from 35 cents; and 40 cents for each 41 seconds of waiting time or fraction thereof, up from 35 cents.

The council's initially proposed increases had been to $3, 45 cents and 45 cents, respectively.

Walter Callahan, president of Yellow Cab in New Bedford, in arguing for the lesser increase, told councilors, "I'm not in favor of this rate increase only because I feel it's a little too high. I know times are tough, especially for the elderly and people on fixed incomes. It's tough for the taxi industry, too."

He added, "I think your pricing us a little too high and out of business," and recommended the amended figures that were approved by the committee.

For subscribersProperty Transfers: Colonial in Bourne has it all for almost $1M

Fidelio Montrond, owner of Green Star Cab, said he agreed with Callahan. "Times are tough, and we have a lot of competition, also. There are a lot of older people who take cabs and sometimes they have a tough time. Everything is up. Gasoline is very expensive, parts and everything else."

Fee increaseFeed the meter in New Bedford or pay up? Petition presented to rescind meter-fine increase

The ordinance needs a second reading before the council before the mayor's signature and full approval.Callahan said this week that the lower increase will still help. "It will relieve some of the stress." He said business was currently running about the same as usual despite costs being up.

"Everything's up — insurance, parts — everything, and driver costs. They need a little more money in their pocket, too," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes

“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
FALMOUTH, MA
NECN

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations

As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
NANTUCKET, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston cracks down on 9 ‘illegal businesses’ operating at 27 Mill St.

Future Case Corp. has been there long enough for rust to form and leak from the bracket and onto the business’s white sign hanging in front. The mill building’s been there for about a century. At least one of the businesses inside has been open 20 years or more — eight more occupy various corners of the factory building at 27 Mill St.
JOHNSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Bristol Sheriff-Elect Heroux Eases Concerns on Staffing and Program Changes

Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made his first in-studio appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight since his upset victory over longtime Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Heroux said he and Hodgson haven't had a conversation since the election. Heroux has spoken with Bristol County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jonathan Darling and he expects that he and Hodgson will meet before Heroux is sworn in as sheriff on January 3.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Firefighters Battle Blaze over Acushnet Ave Florist

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — Sixteen people were displaced Friday afternoon as New Bedford firefighters battled a blaze in an apartment over a florist shop on Acushnet Avenue. Just before 4 p.m. on December 2, multiple 911 calls came in reporting smoke coming from the fourth floor of Mendonca’s Florist Shop, located at 1364 Acushnet Avenue.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Charges elevated in armed bank robbery

An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
EDGARTOWN, MA
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …

Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting POSTPONED

Due to the weather forecast predicted for Saturday, December 3, the Downtown Holiday Stroll and the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting have been postponed until Saturday, December 10. Updated event information is as follows:. Downtown Holiday Stroll. Date and time: 12 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. (Rain date: 12...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy