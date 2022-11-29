New Bedford cab companies opt for smaller rate increases due to 'tough times'

NEW BEDFORD — Citing tough times, taxicab company representatives said a City Council-proposed rate hike was too high and convinced the board to approve a smaller increase.

The council Ordinances Committee OK'd an amended increase Nov. 14 of $2.50 to engage the cab, up from $2; 40 cents for each succeeding 1/10 mile or fraction thereof, up from 35 cents; and 40 cents for each 41 seconds of waiting time or fraction thereof, up from 35 cents.

The council's initially proposed increases had been to $3, 45 cents and 45 cents, respectively.

Walter Callahan, president of Yellow Cab in New Bedford, in arguing for the lesser increase, told councilors, "I'm not in favor of this rate increase only because I feel it's a little too high. I know times are tough, especially for the elderly and people on fixed incomes. It's tough for the taxi industry, too."

He added, "I think your pricing us a little too high and out of business," and recommended the amended figures that were approved by the committee.

For subscribersProperty Transfers: Colonial in Bourne has it all for almost $1M

Fidelio Montrond, owner of Green Star Cab, said he agreed with Callahan. "Times are tough, and we have a lot of competition, also. There are a lot of older people who take cabs and sometimes they have a tough time. Everything is up. Gasoline is very expensive, parts and everything else."

Fee increaseFeed the meter in New Bedford or pay up? Petition presented to rescind meter-fine increase

The ordinance needs a second reading before the council before the mayor's signature and full approval.Callahan said this week that the lower increase will still help. "It will relieve some of the stress." He said business was currently running about the same as usual despite costs being up.

"Everything's up — insurance, parts — everything, and driver costs. They need a little more money in their pocket, too," he said.