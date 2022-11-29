Deep Pond Farm offers a country Christmas getaway right in East Taunton

EAST TAUNTON — Looking for a fresh-cut Christmas tree?

Look no further than Deep Pond Farm and Stables.

Located at 123 Dolan Circle in East Taunton and owned by the Ghazal family, Deep Pond Farm and Stables opened to the public this year and offers a country Christmas getaway in East Taunton for the holiday season.

From now until Dec. 23, the farm will be offering fresh-cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths and more, like hot chocolate and visits with the farm animals.

Mayor Shaunna O’Connell planned to be there at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25 to help Deep Pond celebrate their holiday opening.

The Ghazals told the Taunton Daily Gazette that they were inspired to offer this holiday escape because they “wanted to create a place where families could make memories and start new traditions together. There are few places that offer winter family fun, and there is nothing like it in the area.”

They also said, “People are also encouraged to spend the afternoon or evening sipping hot chocolate around the fire while roasting marshmallows with friends and family.”

Melissa Ghazal is a lifelong resident of East Taunton. She said Deep Pond Farm and Stables started with her son, Anthony, 11, and his love for horses.

He and the family always dreamed of having a place of their own to ride. His dad, Georges, rides with him in various local shows, and shares his son’s passion for the sport.

“This really is a dream come true for all of us,” Melissa Ghazal said.

After years of planning, Deep Pond Farm and Stables opened over the summer, with a barn that holds 12 horses, and a stable for riding.

Since then, they’ve added another barn, a chicken coop, and areas for pigs, birds, ducks, goats, sheep and rabbits.

They say a farm favorite is the “fainting goat,” which gets it name from hereditary conditions that can cause it to stiffen or fall over when it is excited.

The goat’s name? Lucky.

“Everyone loves Lucky the goat,” Ghazal said. “The other goats will be playing in the pen and when Lucky has had enough, he just drops and plays dead.”

She said everyone pitches in to make the farm work, even the younger members of the family.

Her younger son, Christopher, who is 8, is sharpening his sales and marketing skills. He had his dad build him a stand to sell eggs and some garden vegetables from this past summer.

“He is looking forward to expanding his new enterprise.”

The farm also has peacocks for children to visit, and there’s a two-story “treehouse” with a bar and seating on the first level for serving food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Deep Pond has plans beyond the holiday season as well, as they plan to offer their location as an event space.

For now, they’ll be celebrating the holiday season from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, with weekday hours of 4 to 9 p.m., and noon to 9 p.m. on weekends.

“It’s a memory you and your family will treasure for years to come. Our passion for making your Christmas special goes beyond the holiday season.”

For more information, visit Deep Pond Farm and Stables’ Facebook page or call 508-738-0757.

