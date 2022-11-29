ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville quarterback Nick Patterson adds another honor to his resume

By eNewspaper
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
The Mid-State Conference has released its all-conference team, with Mooresville High School quarterback Nick Patterson, among 11 others from Martinsville, Mooresville and Decatur Central, headlining the list.

For the second consecutive year, Patterson, a senior superstar, earned the conference's offensive player of the year award. He threw for 2,147 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also rushing for 1,221 yards and 15 scores. Franklin's Beau Baker won defensive player of the year, and Whiteland's Darrin Fisher was named coach of the year after leading the Warriors to the Class 5A state championship game.

Joining him Patterson the all-conference quarterback list is Martinsville standout Tyler Adkins. The senior compiled a conference-leading 2,424 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 129 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Local sports:Mooresville continues dominance in girls basketball against rival Martinsville

Adkins' No. 1 target, senior Garrett Skaggs, was another member of the Artesians to land on the all Mid-State team. Skaggs, who made his way into the Martinsville record books, finished with the third-most receiving yards in a season in school history with 1,003 yards and nine touchdowns.

Levi Dorn, Patterson's go-to wideout, also earned a spot on the team with 58 receptions for 762 yards and 10 scores. Fellow Pioneers Landon Clements and Hogan Denny joined the two. Clements was a tackling machine, notching 120, five for loss, and a forced fumble, plus 346 rushing yards and five scores. Denny, who missed five games, had 23 tackles, four interceptions, 404 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Another key playmaker for the Artesians, junior Brayden Shrake, found himself among the running back group. Shrake gathered 1,245 rush yards, 177 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns in 2022. Blocker Aidan Willison, who helped allow the Artesians' pass and run games thrive, made the team, as well.

On the defensive side, Martinsville's Devon Brenner earned a nod after totaling 116 tackles and catching two touchdowns. Kicker Ethan Haenlein, who went 43 for 44 on PAT attempts, made two of four field goal tries with a long of 35 yards and had 32 touchbacks, was named as the team's sole player at the position.

Decatur Central was also represented on the Mid-State team as defenders Duane Alexander and Alec Lawson earned spots. Alexander led the Hawks in tackling with 81 tackles, adding an interception and forced fumble. Lawson had 49 tackles, nine for loss, 13 hurries, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

2022 All Mid-State Conference Team

Offensive selections

  • Quarterback: Nicholas Patterson, Mooresville; Tyler Adkins, Martinsville.
  • Running back: Peyton Emberton, Whiteland; Brayden Shrake, Martinsville; Noah Hessong, Plainfield.
  • Wide receiver: Garrett Skaggs, Martinsville; Levi Dorn, Mooresville; Grant Irwin, Plainfield.
  • Tight end: Carter Campbell, Greenwood.
  • Offensive line: Reece Byerly, Franklin; Aidan Willison, Martinsville; Tommy Spilker, Plainfield; Tayton Schakel, Whiteland; Zach Yaryan, Whiteland.

Defensive selections

  • Defensive backs: Duane Alexander, Decatur Central; Beau Baker, Franklin; Hogan Denny, Mooresville; Isaiah Hunter, Perry Meridian; Nyrius Moore-Smith, Whiteland.
  • Linebackers: Devon Brenner, Martinsville; Landon Clements, Mooresville; Andy Warren, Perry Meridian; Landon Drennan, Plainfield; Brady Stanifer, Whiteland.
  • Defensive line: Alec Lawson, Decatur Central; Jake Houston, Franklin; Isaac Masquelier, Plainfield; Mason Darlington, Whiteland.

Special teams

  • Kicker: Ethan Haenlein, Martinsville.
  • Punter: Dalton Hughes, Whiteland.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

