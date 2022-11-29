Read full article on original website
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed RobberLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Klay Thompson Made NBA History On Tuesday
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 15th all-time in three-pointers made.
NBA Power Rankings: Suns and Cavs Continue to Rise
Checking in on every team after Thanksgiving weekend.
Luka Doncic Makes History vs. Golden State Warriors
Luka has now tied Dirk Nowitzki in 40-point games
Deadspin
So the Mavs are reportedly signing Kemba Walker to stand around and watch Luka Dončić cook
The Dallas Mavericks have limped out of the starting blocks in this marathon known as the NBA season to a 9-10 record after nearly one quarter of the year. Luka Dončić is off to another MVP-caliber tear, but he’ll still finish empty-handed without much team success. Coming off the team’s conference finals run last postseason, the Mavs have looked nothing like the squad that blew out the Suns in Game 7 of the semifinals.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors, Cavs bounce back as Mavs, Jazz fall
In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.
How Josh Green's Play Against Warriors Indicates Major Mavs Changes
Josh Green put together a strong performance against the Golden State Warriors, helping to lead the Dallas Mavericks to victory.
Could Mavs’ Slump-Busting Win Over Warriors Be Season Turning Point?
The Dallas Mavericks finally stopped the bleeding with a big-time win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. They hope it can be a win that turns their season around.
Luka Doncic's 40-Point Triple-Double Leads Mavs Over Warriors
Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks faced off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the first time since the Western Conference Finals.
Shocking Stephen Curry travel stat proves NBA crackdown is real
The NBA is cracking down on traveling violations this season, and if you need further proof of that, then just look at Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Traveling calls across the league have skyrocketed in recent weeks as the NBA looks to address the issue that has plagued its product on the court for years now. And sure enough, Curry is no exemption despite being the league’s biggest star.
C.J. McCollum's Status For Raptors-Pelicans Game
The New Orleans Pelicans are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.
'You Have to Worry About Everything': Steph Curry in Awe of Luka Doncic's Performance
After the Dallas Mavericks took down the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center, Stephen Curry took some time to praise the play of Luka Doncic, who is having an MVP-level season so far.
'The Man Is Special': Luka Doncic's Historic Triple-Double, Defense Ends Mavs' Skid
Luka Doncic put on one of his best performances of the season as the Dallas Mavericks defeated Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. It couldn't have come at a better time.
