Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Nov. 30, 2022
Samantha Cote Banuet captured this Best Shot of Nico Banuet after a recent snowstorm and snowman construction. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for November, 30 2022
STATE TIMBER SALE CR200402, SADDLE SORE A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 2550 Highway 2 W., Sandpoint, ID 83864, at 9:00 a.m. local time, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 for an estimated 2,280 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Idaho Department of Lands, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $48,830.10 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $488,301.00. The successful bidder’s deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price is $219.90 per MBF. The sale is located within Sections 8 & 9, Township 56N, Range 05W, B.M., Bonner County, State of Idaho. Sale duration is 3 years. The sale may include blowdown and/or insect and disease infected timber which may result in additional volume and recovery reductions. Interested purchasers should carefully examine the sale and make their own estimates as to volume recovery, surface conditions, and proposed construction prior to bidding on the sale. Additional information concerning the timber and conditions of sale is available to the public and interested bidders on the department’s timber sale website at Timber Sale Advertisement App - Department of Lands (idaho.gov) or from the Idaho Department of Lands office, Sandpoint, Idaho. Please note purchaser insurance requirements posted on the timber sale website. The Department of Lands, as authorized by the State Board of Land Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids provided that good and sufficient grounds for rejecting the bid shall be stated in the rejection notice and shall not be in violation of applicable law. If you are disabled and need some form of accommodation, please call (208) 263-5104 five days prior to the date of sale. For text telephone services, please call 1-800-377-3529. Legal#4647 AD#568007 November 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022 _________________________
Bonner County Daily Bee
Xana Kernodle, 20
Xana Kernodle of Post Falls, Idaho, sadly passed away far too soon Nov. 13, 2022, at the age of 20. Xana was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, at Kootenai Health Hospital on July 5, 2002. Xana grew up in Post Falls and was a talented gymnast as a child. She attended Post Falls Middle and High School, where she played volleyball, track and soccer until she graduated in 2020. During high school she worked at Texas Roadhouse and went on to attend the University of Idaho, where she majored in marketing and was an active member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and the Vandal Solutions Sales Team. When she wasn't participating in these activities, she was working at her part-time job at Mad Greek Restaurant in Moscow, Idaho.
Thursday school closures: Snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Thursday, Dec. 1 after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas. Spokane got 6"-10" of snow in Wednesday's storm while some areas further north and east got even more. Major...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Help others heal through sailing
COEUR d'ALENE — Dogsmile Adventures, a North Idaho therapeutic sailing organization, welcomes everyone to join its 2022 Annual Celebration and Auction to be held online at 6 p.m. today. “We have had some incredible experiences serving our community, and we can’t wait to share them with you,” said Capt....
Bonner County Daily Bee
James John Hazen, 92
James John Hazen, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. He will be laid to rest in Pennsylvania with his wife, Alice Hazen. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Jim’s online memorial...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vigil brings light to darkness
SANDPOINT — In the darkness, there is hope. That hope took on a real form, as one person after another in a dark corner of a Sandpoint park gathered as part of a statewide vigil to honor four University of Idaho students killed Nov. 13. For some, the vigil...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings
BOISE (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university's dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn't want to walk across campus alone.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
KXLY
More snow showers tonight after a day of record-breaking snow – Kris
We are tracking more snow showers from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 1-4″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Kootenai County is still under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a tricky Thursday morning commute...
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm. The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Faye Denise May, 76
Faye Denise May, 76, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946, to Charles and Della Sanders in Cottonwood, Idaho. She married David May in October 1962, recently celebrating 60 years together in marriage. David joined the Air Force and they soon relocated from Idaho to Dallas, Texas. They had two children, Christina and Darrin. After a few years in Texas, they relocated to Enid, Okla., and in 1973 made the big move home to Idaho, settling down in Sandpoint, Idaho.
kmvt
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
Right lane near the I-90/US 2 interchange in Spokane reopened following crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers are having a tough time with their commute on this snowy Wednesday. Eastbound I-90 was closed because a semi-truck turned over and another vehicle was stuck near the I-90/US 2 interchange in Spokane. WSDOT says crews were able to push the semi-truck into the left lane to get traffic moving again. WSDOT says to avoid the...
spokanepublicradio.org
Midweek winter storm to bring snow and wind to Inland Northwest
A winter storm forecast to begin Tuesday night may bring eight to 12 inches of snow to much of the Inland Northwest. In a Tuesday morning briefing, National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Brown said forecasters are slightly more confident in snowfall forecasts – and potential disruptions – than they were Monday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vivian Dorothy Willford
Vivian Dorothy Willford of Cocolalla, Idaho, died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 20, 2022, just one week prior to her 87th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Westmond Road in Cocolalla. Interment will be held at the Westmond Cemetery directly following the service. A viewing for close family and friends is scheduled at 10 a.m. A Zoom link will also be provided.
FOX 28 Spokane
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON – The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
Comments / 0