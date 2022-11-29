ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James

No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What Are Tennessee’s Greatest Positions Of Need In The Transfer Portal?

The regular season is over and the transfer portal season is here. The portal opened Monday and there’s been no shortage of players entering the portal across the country. Josh Heupel and his staff began the evaluation process of positions they want to target early in the season and now they begin the evaluation process of players in the portal to try and figure out who they should target.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Titusville Herald

Lamar hosts Harrell and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (4-3) at Lamar Cardinals (3-4) BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays the Lamar Cardinals after Mason Harrell scored 23 points in Texas State's 72-65 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Cardinals have gone 2-0 in home games. Lamar gives up 73.9 points and has been outscored by...
BEAUMONT, TX
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Addresses Controversial Tennessee Comment After Loss

Just last week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took an apparent shot at Tennessee, suggesting the team was looking ahead instead of focusing on South Carolina. “When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs," Swinney said. "They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend."
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report

There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tjrwrestling.net

Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Greyhound escalates conflict with City

For much of the past year, the Greyhound bus company — pretty much the only travel option in the United States for folks unable to afford an airplane ticket — has been engaged in what seemed like a spirited tango with officials from the City of Knoxville. Last...
1450wlaf.com

Patient airlifted from wreck scene between Jacksboro and Caryville

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – One person was seriously injured just after 8:15am Wednesday when a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle left the four lane near Dog Creek Road, between Jacksboro and Caryville, after striking the deer. One report indicates the deer came through the windshield. The vehicle continued off the road into a wooded area striking a tree.
JACKSBORO, TN

