Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
Rucker: Vols' ridiculous defense needs a nickname
Imagine one of the basketball gods approaches you and offers you a deal. You can have either the best offense in the game or the best defense in the game. You must pick one. You can’t have both. Greed is a sin in basketball heaven. If you’re a fan,...
Two Tennessee RBs Reportedly Expected to Enter Portal
Tennessee beat out Auburn last recruiting cycle to land the commitment of East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams-Thomas. However, for the last few weeks, there has been buzz around him leaving the program. On3’s Matt Zenits reports this is expected, as well as veteran RB Len’Neth ...
Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James
No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
rockytopinsider.com
What Are Tennessee’s Greatest Positions Of Need In The Transfer Portal?
The regular season is over and the transfer portal season is here. The portal opened Monday and there’s been no shortage of players entering the portal across the country. Josh Heupel and his staff began the evaluation process of positions they want to target early in the season and now they begin the evaluation process of players in the portal to try and figure out who they should target.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney clears up 'flipping burgers' remark about Tennessee
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney cleared up last week's comments about Tennessee "flipping burgers" following the Vols' loss to South Carolina. It came a few days after his own team lost to the upset-minded Gamecocks. Swinney said it was a motivational tactic. "It’s a classic example of people just hearing what...
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
Titusville Herald
Lamar hosts Harrell and Texas State
Texas State Bobcats (4-3) at Lamar Cardinals (3-4) BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays the Lamar Cardinals after Mason Harrell scored 23 points in Texas State's 72-65 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Cardinals have gone 2-0 in home games. Lamar gives up 73.9 points and has been outscored by...
Comparing Jalin Hyatt’s Resume Against Other Biletnikoff Finalists
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been tabbed as a finalist for the prestigious Biletnikoff award. Hyatt becomes the first Volunteer to be named as a finalist for the award, meaning he could also be Tennessee's first recipient. Hyatt is a finalist alongside Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. ...
Dabo Swinney Addresses Controversial Tennessee Comment After Loss
Just last week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took an apparent shot at Tennessee, suggesting the team was looking ahead instead of focusing on South Carolina. “When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs," Swinney said. "They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend."
Just In: Tennessee's CFB Playoff Ranking Revealed After Conclusion of Regular Season
The Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff ranking has been revealed after the final week of the regular season. After a gutting 63-38 loss to South Carolina that dashed the Big Orange's CFP chances two weeks ago, the Vols dropped five spots to Number 10. However, after a wild weekend ...
Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report
There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
tjrwrestling.net
Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit
WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
wvlt.tv
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Beer, alcohol sale hours change in Pigeon Forge
The City of Pigeon Forge ruling to change the hours when alcohol is allowed to be sold is now in full effect.
FBI agents search North Knoxville townhome
FBI special agents were in North Knoxville Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best French toast in each state, including this dish served in Tennessee.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Greyhound escalates conflict with City
For much of the past year, the Greyhound bus company — pretty much the only travel option in the United States for folks unable to afford an airplane ticket — has been engaged in what seemed like a spirited tango with officials from the City of Knoxville. Last...
1450wlaf.com
Patient airlifted from wreck scene between Jacksboro and Caryville
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – One person was seriously injured just after 8:15am Wednesday when a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle left the four lane near Dog Creek Road, between Jacksboro and Caryville, after striking the deer. One report indicates the deer came through the windshield. The vehicle continued off the road into a wooded area striking a tree.
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Roane County double vehicular homicide
A man with three prior DUI convictions in Tennessee plead guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide by intoxication for a 2020 incident that left two people dead according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.
Comments / 0