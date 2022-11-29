Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Noah Farrakhan shine to help EMU men’s basketball snap losing streak
Emoni Bates picked up where he left off from his first double-double performance in the previous game and Noah Farrakhan had his best showing to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team end its losing woes on Wednesday. Bates, the former No. 1 overall high school basketball recruit, scored...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue might not make Rose Bowl with win over Michigan in B1G Championship, per report
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put out an interesting tweet regarding Purdue and the Rose Bowl. Typically, the Rose Bowl consists of the conference champions from the B1G and the Pac-12. If Purdue were to defeat Michigan in the B1G Championship Game, it would be assumed that the Boilermakers would be heading to Pasadena.
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game
On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear
In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
No. 3 Virginia prepared for Michigan’s ‘quality’
No. 3 Virginia already has victories over a pair of ranked teams yet sees Tuesday’s road matchup against unranked Michigan
Mind of Mike: Jim Harbaugh Shuts Us All Up
The Godfather Mike Farrell explains how everyone — including himself — whiffed so badly on Harbaugh
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
MLive.com
Close loss has Michigan basketball believing it can beat any team in the country
“You just took one of the top teams in the country down to the wire. That means you’re one of the top teams in the country.”. -- Ex-Michigan star Trey Burke’s message to the Michigan Wolverines after their narrow loss to Virginia.
fox2detroit.com
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
MLive.com
Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State
Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
Yahoo Sports
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten’s move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: ‘I’m completely upset’
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is “completely upset” about the Big Ten conference’s punishment it handed down on Monday following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight...
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
Two More Wolverines Named Best In Big Ten Conference
Make that two more awards for the Michigan Wolverines! On Tuesday, the Big Ten conference awarded Jake Moody with the Big Ten Kicker of the Year award, and Mike Morris earned the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award. Moody has now won the award in back-to-back seasons, while...
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
HometownLife.com
The boys basketball rivalry between Canton, Plymouth is about to get much more personal
Canton boys basketball coach Jimmy Reddy lost one of his top assistants to rival Plymouth. So, naturally, that means lunchtime inside the physical education office at Centennial Middle School in South Lyon is about to be much more awkward starting this winter. Wait, what does that even mean?. It's true.
diehardsport.com
OL Starter Shares When He Knew OSU Wasn’t A ‘True Team’ Like Michigan Is
Ryan Hayes, Michigan’s starting LT, shared how things quickly changed with the defensive lineman for Ohio State:
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
WLUC
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
