The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear

In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State

Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan

ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
MICHIGAN STATE

