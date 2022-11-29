Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
'Tots' spreads Christmas spirit, joy
SANDPOINT — “For it is in giving that we receive.”. Among the many stories told about St. Francis of Assisi is the story of the begger. As the story is often told, the young Francis was selling cloth and velvet in the market on behalf of his father when a man came up to him begging for money. After his business deal had ended, Francis ran after the begger and gave him everything in his pockets. He was mocked and ridiculed by his friends and rebuked by his father when he got home.
Christmas comes to Circle Moon Theater
Northwoods Performing Arts presents “Where Are You Christmas?”, with performances scheduled the first two weeks in December. Performances will be held Dec. 2-3, Dec. 6, and Dec. 8-10. Directed by Mark D. Caldwell, this year’s chorale musical features all the fun, festive and inspiring things everyone loves about...
Help others heal through sailing
COEUR d'ALENE — Dogsmile Adventures, a North Idaho therapeutic sailing organization, welcomes everyone to join its 2022 Annual Celebration and Auction to be held online at 6 p.m. today. “We have had some incredible experiences serving our community, and we can’t wait to share them with you,” said Capt....
Vigil brings light to darkness
SANDPOINT — In the darkness, there is hope. That hope took on a real form, as one person after another in a dark corner of a Sandpoint park gathered as part of a statewide vigil to honor four University of Idaho students killed Nov. 13. For some, the vigil...
'Giving Tuesday' inspires kindness, helping others
SANDPOINT — Today, why not join a global movement of generosity?. After all, what better way to celebrate GivingTuesday than to help the community's nonprofit groups and organizations. Held the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: To encourage people...
Foundation, BTAA aim to 'Empty the Shelter'
With the help of the Bissell Pet Foundation, Better Together Animal Alliance has you covered. Starting today, the foundation has launched "Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope" event. The program, which waives adoption fees for all adult cats and dogs, runs through Dec. 11. BTAA is one of more...
Weather prompts later YMCA opening Wednesday
Due to potential extreme weather conditions and dangerous roads tomorrow, YMCAs in Spokane and Sandpoint will have a late start. The facilities will have a delayed opening of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. "With safety as our No.1 priority, we feel this is best for the. safety of our staff...
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings
BOISE (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university's dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn't want to walk across campus alone.
Vivian Dorothy Willford
Vivian Dorothy Willford of Cocolalla, Idaho, died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 20, 2022, just one week prior to her 87th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Westmond Road in Cocolalla. Interment will be held at the Westmond Cemetery directly following the service. A viewing for close family and friends is scheduled at 10 a.m. A Zoom link will also be provided.
Joyce Roberts, 90
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, Joyce Roberts, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at age 90. She died at her home in Sandpoint, Idaho. She is survived by her husband, Marshall; her four children, Rich, Kath, Doug and Peg; her sister, Thelma Madsen; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Joyce and Marshall were married 68 years. Joyce was a devoted wife and loving mother, who put others’ interests ahead of hers. She will be missed greatly by all those who knew her.
James John Hazen, 92
James John Hazen, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. He will be laid to rest in Pennsylvania with his wife, Alice Hazen. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Jim’s online memorial...
Jon Carl Wirth
Jon Carl Wirth was born on Jan. 7, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa. He passed to eternal life Nov. 19, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Most of Jon’s childhood was spent growing up on an organic fruit farm in Berrien Springs, Mich. That is where he learned the meaning of hard work and a good, solid work ethic. He went on to pursue a degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University. He worked his way through college by helping a local vet dog spays and neuters at night. He loved all animals, but especially dogs.
Best Shot - Nov. 30, 2022
Samantha Cote Banuet captured this Best Shot of Nico Banuet after a recent snowstorm and snowman construction. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Faye Denise May, 76
Faye Denise May, 76, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946, to Charles and Della Sanders in Cottonwood, Idaho. She married David May in October 1962, recently celebrating 60 years together in marriage. David joined the Air Force and they soon relocated from Idaho to Dallas, Texas. They had two children, Christina and Darrin. After a few years in Texas, they relocated to Enid, Okla., and in 1973 made the big move home to Idaho, settling down in Sandpoint, Idaho.
SMA November belt testing group three
This is the third group to go through belt testing in November for Sandpoint Martial Arts. Nick Sloan, Rainier Pappas, and David Watkins all earned blue belts. James Harlicker earned a blue stripe belt, and Ellie Hollan earned a brown belt.
Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of student slayings
As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
Sandpoint Martial Arts November belt testing
Sandpoint Martial Arts belt honors. Front row, left to right: Ezra Mayer, green belt; Mandolin Hinshaw, green belt; McKinley Decker, green belt; Kaydence Geanetta, purple belt; Revin Porch, green belt; and Levi Batchelor, green stripe belt. Back row, left to right: Peter Adams, green Stripe Belt; Kate Judd, green stripe belt; Reagan Hinshaw, green belt; Xander Cheney, green belt; and Brooklyn Geanetta, green belt.
A family rooted in forestry preserves land for the future
Roger Gregory’s heritage is rooted in forestry. His father came to Sandpoint in 1907 at the age of 18 to work in the lumber camps as a horse logger, which he had done in Austria. At 12 years old, he was harnessing and driving a team of horses. Around...
