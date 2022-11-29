ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

New Mexico faces Saint Mary's (CA) after Udeze's 33-point outing

New Mexico Lobos (6-0) at Saint Mary's Gaels (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary's (CA) -9.5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays the Saint Mary's Gaels after Morris Udeze scored 33 points in New Mexico's 98-74 win over the Northern Colorado Bears. The Gaels have gone 5-0 at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Jaquez and No. 21 UCLA host Stanford

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -6.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UCLA faces the Stanford Cardinal after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points in UCLA's 81-60 victory against the Bellarmine Knights. The Cardinal are 2-1 in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT

WYOMING (3-4) Thompson 2-4 2-2 7, Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Dusell 1-4 0-0 3, Wenzel 1-2 0-0 3, Agbonkpolo 7-10 0-0 16, Reynolds 10-18 2-4 25, Oden 5-13 2-2 14, Foster 4-5 0-0 9, Powell 0-1 1-2 1, Kyman 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-62 7-10 85. SANTA CLARA (6-2) Braun...
SANTA CLARA, CA

