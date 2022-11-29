Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Titusville Herald
Northwestern State faces SFA on 4-game win streak
Northwestern State Demons (5-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -11.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over SFA. The 'Jacks have gone 2-1 in home games. SFA ranks eighth in the WAC...
Titusville Herald
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU’s Kendre Miller and Kansas State’s 5-foot-6 dynamo Deuce Vaughn have much different body types. But the third-year running backs that will be featured in the Big 12 championship game Saturday look pretty similar in what they do on the field. Like Vaughn, the 6-foot, 220-pound Miller can be shifty, elusive and quick. Vaughn can also be hard to tackle and doesn’t shy from contact even though he is nearly 50 pounds lighter. Vaughn has 1,295 yards rushing. Miller has rushed for 1,260 yards and 16 touchdowns, running for a score in every game this season for third-ranked TCU.
Comments / 0