ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

Appleby leads Wake Forest against Clemson

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Clemson Tigers after Tyree Appleby scored 32 points in Wake Forest's 78-75 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Clemson scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Titusville Herald

Sueing leads No. 25 Ohio State against No. 17 Duke after 33-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State faces the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy