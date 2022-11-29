Northwestern State Demons (5-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -11.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over SFA. The 'Jacks have gone 2-1 in home games. SFA ranks eighth in the WAC...

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO