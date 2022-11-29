ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings

BOISE (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university's dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn't want to walk across campus alone.
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Patriot Front member pleads guilty to disturbing the peace

COEUR d’ALENE — A man accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene City Park will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to disturbing the peace. Alexander N. Sisenstein, 27, of Midvale, Utah, entered a written guilty plea Monday to the misdemeanor...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Help others heal through sailing

COEUR d'ALENE — Dogsmile Adventures, a North Idaho therapeutic sailing organization, welcomes everyone to join its 2022 Annual Celebration and Auction to be held online at 6 p.m. today. “We have had some incredible experiences serving our community, and we can’t wait to share them with you,” said Capt....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Vigil brings light to darkness

SANDPOINT — In the darkness, there is hope. That hope took on a real form, as one person after another in a dark corner of a Sandpoint park gathered as part of a statewide vigil to honor four University of Idaho students killed Nov. 13. For some, the vigil...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.
SPOKANE, WA
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d'Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for November, 29 2022

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1518 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: ROBERT MICHAEL VANTASSEL, A petition to change the name of ROBERT MICHAEL VANTASSEL, now residing in the City of PRIEST RIVER, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to EMMAI MICHELLE COURA. The Reason for the change in name is: PREFERRED NAME. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11 o’clock A.m. on 12/14/22 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Nov. 3, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/Charity L. Hadley Deputy Clerk Legal#4676 AD#2327 November 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022 _________________________
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders 'not related' to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - Nov. 30, 2022

Samantha Cote Banuet captured this Best Shot of Nico Banuet after a recent snowstorm and snowman construction. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Faye Denise May, 76

Faye Denise May, 76, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946, to Charles and Della Sanders in Cottonwood, Idaho. She married David May in October 1962, recently celebrating 60 years together in marriage. David joined the Air Force and they soon relocated from Idaho to Dallas, Texas. They had two children, Christina and Darrin. After a few years in Texas, they relocated to Enid, Okla., and in 1973 made the big move home to Idaho, settling down in Sandpoint, Idaho.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

James John Hazen, 92

James John Hazen, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. He will be laid to rest in Pennsylvania with his wife, Alice Hazen. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Jim’s online memorial...
SANDPOINT, ID

