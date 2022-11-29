Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Donovan Clingan’s impact at UConn making high school coach proud: 'Great for Connecticut basketball'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pacing, squatting and sometimes down on one knee, Tim Barrette spent the late hours of Thanksgiving Day getting worked up in front of the TV, watching the UConn men’s basketball team play Oregon to open the Phil Knight Invitational.
Titusville Herald
Wilson and No. 9 Kansas host Seton Hall
Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -8.5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas' 87-55 win over the Texas Southern Tigers. The Jayhawks are 4-0 in home games. Kansas...
Titusville Herald
Seton Hall visits No. 9 Kansas after Wilson's 22-point showing
Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas' 87-55 win against the Texas Southern Tigers. The Jayhawks are 4-0 on their home court. Kansas ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding...
Prep hangs on, Trumbull upsets Southington in state football playoffs
Fairfield Prep beat Southington in the state football playoffs.
Local hero: Bristol officer honored with WWE belt
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol police officer, who has been dubbed a local hero following the tragic double shooting last month, was honored by the WWE. During a stop at Hartford’s XL Center, the WWE presented Officer Alec Iurato with a customized belt. The bedazzled belt features the Bristol police logo. “The WWE has […]
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
Eric Coleman announces bid for Hartford mayor
Just one day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed he isn't running for the third time in 2023, a former Superior Court judge and Democratic state senator announced his bid for mayor.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt
The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Magic of Lights in East Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: NAACP wants hate crime investigation over noose found in high school locker room. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Willimantic chapter of the NAACP asked why the investigation into a...
Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
Live Wire: Killers to return to Mohegan Sun
The Killers will be returning to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time since 2016. The Las Vegas-based four-piece features singer-keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band will take the stage March 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $129.50, $99.50, and $79.50...
The Word On Brownell Street: Call Luciano
Luciano Reyes slipped on a Carhartt sweatshirt and a second pair of gloves Tuesday to rescue a paint job on Brownell Street before the temperatures turned colder. Someone else had painted the house on Brownell between Maple and Edgewood in the summer. That someone else apparently skipped town before finishing.
Alyssa Taglia to host Celebrity Bartending Event for CT Brain Tumor Alliance!
(WTNH) — If you’re a fan of the local bar scene AND helping out a great cause, you’re in luck! On this Giving Tuesday, the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance is hosting its annual “Celebrity Bartending Event” at Union Kitchen in West Hartford. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., watch celebrities like News 8’s own Alyssa […]
Volunteers clean up New Haven park
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
darientimes.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
Connecticut VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a watchdog’s allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations. The report, […]
wutv29.com
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
CT Man Accused Of Stalking Same Bridgeport Girl Online Twice
A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested twice for allegedly stalking a teenage girl online. New Haven County resident Christopher Green, of North Branford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police. In the summer of 2021, the victim went on a trip out...
Comments / 0