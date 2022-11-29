SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is the top team in the Big East with 19.1 assists...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO