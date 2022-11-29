ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
JACKSON, MS
The Game Haus

Cincinnati snaps 3 game skid with win over Louisville

Cincinnati ended their trip to Maui on a positive note as they defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 81-62. The win secures a seventh-place finish for the Bearcats in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as Louisville finishes last. Cincinnati improves to 4-3 on the young season after dropping their last three games on the road. The Cardinals continue to struggle early on, as they have yet to win a single game this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Southern vs. Kansas, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The Texas Southern Tigers will meet the Kansas Jayhawks in college basketball action on Monday night from Allen Fieldhouse. Texas Southern has struggled this season and comes into tonight’s matchup with a 1-6 record as they take on the No. 9 Jayhawks. Meanwhile, Kansas will be looking to rebound after dropping their first game against Tennessee on Friday.
HOUSTON, TX

