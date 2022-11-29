ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jayden Gardner made a go-ahead jumper with 39.9 seconds left and blocked Jett Howard’s 3-point shot just before the buzzer, allowing No. 3 Virginia to hold on and beat Michigan 70-68 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Cavaliers trailed by 11 points at halftime, rallied to go ahead with 7:25 left and built a five-point lead that didn't last. The Wolverines went up 66-65 at the 1:42 mark when Hunter Dickinson made one of two free throws, but he missed a hook shot in the final minute. Reece Beekman scored 18 points for Virginia. Dickinson finished with 23 points for the Wolverines.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO