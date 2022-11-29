What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect.

So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.

The last time these teams met, the Bills put on an offensive clinic in their 47-17 rout of the Patriots in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium, the likes of which had never been seen.

Sign up for the Bills Blast newsletterDelivered straight to your inbox, additional Bills analysis, insight, stats, quotes and team history from Sal Maiorana

That night, the Bills became the first team in NFL history to pull off this trifecta: No punts, no field goal attempts, and no turnovers. As you recall, on the seven possessions where they were trying to score, they put up a touchdown on every one. On the other two official possessions, they knelt down to kill the clock at the end of the second and fourth quarters.

And remember, that incredible performance came just a few weeks after the Bills grabbed control of the division when they went to Gillette Stadium and drummed the Patriots 33-21 in a game where they did attempt a field goal (two in fact), but again did not punt or suffer a turnover.

“Not really that I can recall,” Josh Allen said when he was asked if he had ever played in a game quite like the playoff game. “All I know is we won the game. We found a way, it was a fun game to be a part of but we understand as a team that what we did last year has no effect and is not going to help us in any way this next game.”

Make no mistake, the Patriots - who are a feisty 6-5 team playing tremendous defense this season - will be thirsty for revenge against an Allen offense that, despite its gaudy numbers, has not been clicking on all cylinders lately. Certainly not the way it was at the end of 2021 or even the start of 2022.

What time is the Bills vs. Patriots game?

∎ Date: Thursday, Dec. 1

∎ Time: 8:15 p.m.

∎ Place: Gillette Stadium

Who is favored to win Bills vs. Patriots game

∎ Tipico betting line: Bills -5.5

Who is announcing the Bills vs. Patriots game

∎ Al Michaels (play-by-play).

∎ Kirk Herbstreit (analyst).

∎ Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter).

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots game on TV, streaming

You don’t have many options for this one. It’s an Amazon Prime telecast so you will need to be a subscriber to that streaming service. Prime offers two forms of membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime Video membership alone is $8.99 per month.

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can watch on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet, connected TVs, web browsers, and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app.

Some older devices may not be able to access full advanced features such as alternate streams. If you notice issues, you can either try another supported device or upgrade to a new device like the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Will the Bills vs Patriots game be on local TV in the Rochester market?

Because Rochester is a secondary Bills market, none of the local TV stations are allowed to purchase the rights to telecast the game. However, the ABC affiliate in Buffalo, WKBW, channel 7, will be showing the game.

So, if you don’t want to sign up for Amazon Prime, you can drive to Buffalo and watch it somewhere.

On the radio: How to listen to the Bills vs Patriots game

You can listen on SiriusXM satellite radio on channel 226 (Bills) and channel 225 (Patriots). Also, the Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. They include:

Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM)

Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM)

Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5)

Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM)

Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM)

Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM)

Newark (WACK 1420 AM)

Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM)

Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM)

Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM)

Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM).

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.To subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast