These Paterson high school students just reopened a bank

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
PATERSON — Jenelis Dejesus wasn’t thinking about a career in financial services when she was placed in a class at John F. Kennedy High School in which students worked at an on-campus bank called The Castle.

That was almost 10 years ago. Dejesus returned to her old high school last week to participate in a celebration of the reopening of The Castle. She attended last Tuesday’s event as a full-time employee of the Totowa-based financial services firm North Jersey Federal Credit Union, which launched The Castle in 2010.

“That’s a dream come true for a superintendent,” Paterson schools chief Eileen Shafer said, referring to the student who parlayed a high school class into a career.

The Castle was created to give students at Kennedy experience in financial services by having them learn the operation of something akin to a small-town bank. Students and staff members set up savings accounts, and students in the class handled their bank transactions.

“They are semi-financially literate role models for their fellow students and peers,” Lourdes Cortez, a chief executive officer at NJFCU, said of the teens in the banking class.

At its peak in 2018, The Castle had about 250 savings accounts, said Edwin Hernandez, the teacher who runs the class. The Castle shut down during the pandemic and reopened this year. So far, the program is back up to about 50 personal bank accounts.

Since the reopening, the district is calling the student-run bank The Castle 2.0, a nod to the changes that have happened in financial services during the past 12 years.

In the past, the class taught students about the tasks required of bank tellers, officials said. Under the reboot, the focus has shifted to teaching the students about financial services, such as home mortgages, auto loans and retirement planning accounts.

Among the new features at The Castle 2.0 is a functioning ATM. Also, North Jersey Federal Credit Union plans to donate $5 to students with Castle accounts for every “A” they get on their report cards.

