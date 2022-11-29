ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

How a Brockton woman built a successful active lifestyle fashion biz from YouTube

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

BROCKTON — One woman's passion for fitness during COVID led to the launch of an active lifestyle brand, Cynply Evolve .

Cynthia Viruet, 24, like most, had seemingly unlimited time on her hands during the 2020 quarantine.

As a senior at Stonehill College , she spent a lot of time working out in her living room and posting to social media.

"I've always been a fan of working out ever since I was 16 years old. It's a good way to relieve stress," Viruet said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHZ8Y_0jQp46eb00

Not only does exercise support mindfulness for the entrepreneur, but it also builds confidence.

When Viruet buys new workout gear, it motivates her to attend a gym session or circuits in the living room.There is something about wearing a new outfit that makes you feel sexy, confident and ready for anything, Viruet said.

"Why not create this feeling for other females?" she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7XOg_0jQp46eb00

With that exact thought in her mind, Cynply Evolve became real and started selling leggings, rompers, jackets, sports bras, sweat belts, booty bands, water bottles and gym bags.

"I learned how to build a workout business from YouTube, and I would search up how to start an activewear line and learn from people with their own successful businesses," Viruet said.

"I always knew in the back of my mind working for someone else was not an ideal situation for me. So being my own boss has always been my energy," Viruet said.

From the videos, the entrepreneur learned how to speak to vendors, inquire about materials and order samples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DewW_0jQp46eb00

But the work did not stop. Viruet had to test the durability of her clothes through vigorous exercise and find ways to strategically market them outside of gym goers.

"My activewear isn't just for the gym. It's to run errands, go out for drinks with the girls or lounge around at home," Viruet said.

"This isn't just an activewear brand but a lifestyle brand. You can wear my clothes to fit any casual occasion."

The idea behind the marketing is to fit every woman's busy life, which begins with finding models and creating shoots to tell a story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ejnB_0jQp46eb00

Viruet contacted photographers and booked studio time to show the world what she's been working on during the pandemic.

The business was a significant investment that came out of her own pocket, which was a substantial financial risk, especially during a time when businesses were frequently failing.

As the first entrepreneur in the family, starting a business required time and unlimited dedication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYhsn_0jQp46eb00

Viruet had many late nights and early mornings, but it was all worth it in the end, she said.

"You don't have to come from a family of entrepreneurs to become one," Viruet said.

Currently, the businesswoman was blessed enough, she said, to quit her full-time job and focus solely on building her brand.

"Entrepreneurship is not an easy road, but there are free resources all around to help achieve your goals. All you have to do is put your mind to something and actually do it," Viruet said.

The end goal for the budding active apparel business is to expand and influence other women entrepreneurs to explore their creative compacity while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

To shop the collection, visit cynplyevolve.com .

Enterprise staff reporter Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com . You can follow her on Twitter at @alishaspeakss and Instagram at Alishaatv. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: How a Brockton woman built a successful active lifestyle fashion biz from YouTube

