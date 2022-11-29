If you are planning on launching a new product but want to make sure you have done enough market research first, consider implementing in-home usage testing, otherwise known as IHUT. This type of research is effective and can provide you with a realistic analysis of your product. Whether you are testing out skincare products, kitchen appliances, or just about anything else, in-home usage testing is the best way to see how customers will interact with the product. Below you can learn more about the many benefits that come with using this type of market research.

1 DAY AGO