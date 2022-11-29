Read full article on original website
Related
zobuz.com
Four Benefits to Implementing In-Home Usage Testing
If you are planning on launching a new product but want to make sure you have done enough market research first, consider implementing in-home usage testing, otherwise known as IHUT. This type of research is effective and can provide you with a realistic analysis of your product. Whether you are testing out skincare products, kitchen appliances, or just about anything else, in-home usage testing is the best way to see how customers will interact with the product. Below you can learn more about the many benefits that come with using this type of market research.
SPY
Review: Does the Victrola Music Edition 1 Bluetooth Speaker Make an Impact?
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Portable Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen these days, so making an impactful entrance into the space is a tall task. That high degree of difficulty isn’t stopping Victrola from entering the space with the launch of their Music Edition line of audio products. The brand sent over its Music Edition 1 speaker for us to test, and here’s what we found. Victrola Music Edition 1 Bluetooth Speaker At A Glance Victrola Music Edition 1 Bluetooth Speaker Buy Now On Amazon Buy Now $100 at...
zobuz.com
The Equipment Used in Video Production
Businesses found an amazing opportunity to catch the attention of more consumers. People now interact with content more than ever before. The average person spends over a few hours per day looking at content like text and video. Video’s importance in the world will only continue to rise. Businesses need...
Comments / 0