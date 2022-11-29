ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 108

Top Ten Christmas Customs of Texans

The Christmas season is here and it hits a little differently here in West Texas. There are traditions we Texans hold dear that you won't encounter anywhere else. Altogether these traditions define what makes the holiday season so special here in Texas. These are Some of the Top Texas Christmas...
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas

If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

ERCOT May Not Have Enough Power For The Winter

The last time Texas had a big winter storm and power problems, 246 people died. Yes, straight-up died. This isn't a matter of you grabbing an extra blanket, this is a matter of life and death and it still hasn't been fixed. The Texas Tribune is reporting that our grid...
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

12 Gigantic Things Only Found in the Great State of Texas

I recently wrote an article about the largest published book in the world and how it came from the great state of Texas. Well, I started looking over the interwebs and found some other gigantic things, that you can only find in the Lone Star State. As it's been well-documented,...
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

5 Amazing Christmas Trees That Are Grown Right Here In Texas

Around our household, we take the long Thanksgiving weekend to crank up the decorating for Christmas. A big part of the process is picking the right Christmas tree, and for some, this selection is serious business. When it comes to fresh, live trees, Texas is probably not the first region...
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy