Top Ten Christmas Customs of Texans
The Christmas season is here and it hits a little differently here in West Texas. There are traditions we Texans hold dear that you won't encounter anywhere else. Altogether these traditions define what makes the holiday season so special here in Texas. These are Some of the Top Texas Christmas...
Metallica’s 2023 World Tour Includes Only One Texas Date With A Twist
Metallica surprised the entire world on Monday, October 28th, by dropping a new song, announcing a new album, and laying out their world tour plans. Those tour plans span the world of course but it looks like only one lucky Texas town will be on the tour schedule. Arlington, Texas...
This Dream Home is the Most Expensive House for Sale in Texas
As someone who is constantly broke because, well, I'm a DJ, I do a lot of daydreaming when it comes to the finer things in life. Such as the case with houses, especially big, gigantic expensive houses like this house you're about to see, which is the most expensive in the Lone Star State.
Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas
If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
It’s National Meth Awareness Day & Texas Really Should Be Aware
When you work in radio, you get surrounded by "fun fact" information fluff. "National Days" are an old standby, and there are conveniently several per day. Today, November 30th is National Mousse Day. Okay. I find myself callously rolling my eyes at "awareness" days. Who isn't aware that cancer exists?...
The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them
It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
ERCOT May Not Have Enough Power For The Winter
The last time Texas had a big winter storm and power problems, 246 people died. Yes, straight-up died. This isn't a matter of you grabbing an extra blanket, this is a matter of life and death and it still hasn't been fixed. The Texas Tribune is reporting that our grid...
12 Gigantic Things Only Found in the Great State of Texas
I recently wrote an article about the largest published book in the world and how it came from the great state of Texas. Well, I started looking over the interwebs and found some other gigantic things, that you can only find in the Lone Star State. As it's been well-documented,...
5 Amazing Christmas Trees That Are Grown Right Here In Texas
Around our household, we take the long Thanksgiving weekend to crank up the decorating for Christmas. A big part of the process is picking the right Christmas tree, and for some, this selection is serious business. When it comes to fresh, live trees, Texas is probably not the first region...
