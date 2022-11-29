Read full article on original website
Related
What happens if a World Cup knockout game ends in a draw?
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
90min
Robert Lewandowski reveals Lionel Messi conversation during World Cup clash
Robert Lewandowski has detailed what was said during a minor altercation with Lionel Messi during Poland's World Cup loss to Argentina on Wednesday.
Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.
How can Germany qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
Germany need a fairly specific set of circumstances to take place if they are going to qualify from Group E at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Twitter reacts as South Korea knock Uruguay out of the World Cup
Twitter reacts to a mental final matchday in the 2022 World Cup Group H, as South Korea take all the headlines
Have South Korea reached the World Cup last 16 before?
South Korea's best finishes at the World Cup. Son Heung-min's side have qualified for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
World Cup team of the round: Group stage round 3
The best XI of players from group stage round 3 of the 2022 World Cup.
90min
How many time have Germany been knocked out in the World Cup group stage?
Looking back at Germany's World Cup record to see how many times they have been knocked out in the first round or group stage.
90min
Argentina & Poland qualify from Group C; Mexico fall short in thrilling fashion
Roundup of the final set of games in World Cup Group C as Argentina faced Poland and Mexico battled Saudi Arabia - all four teams were each in with a chance of making the last 16 prior to kick-off.
90min
2022 World Cup forward power rankings: Matchday 3
90min's power rankings for forwards in matchday three of the 2022 World Cup.
Declan Rice reveals why England should be feared at the World Cup
Declan Rice says there's no reason for other countries not to fear England at the World Cup.
90min
Japan predicted lineup vs Croatia - World Cup
Japan's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Croatia.
90min
Toni Kroos slams Germany for early World Cup exit
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has criticised the German national team for failing to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for a second tournament running.
Canada 1-2 Morocco: Player ratings as Atlas Lions reach World Cup knockouts for first time since 1986
Morocco booked their place in the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since 1986 with a 2-1 win over Canada on Thursday.
90min
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
France vs Poland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of France's World Cup round of 16 tie against Poland, including team news, lineups and prediction.
90min
England predicted lineup vs Senegal - World Cup
England's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Senegal.
90min
Borussia Dortmund director sounds Jude Bellingham warning to Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer warns Liverpool not to expect any gifts in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0