ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County History: Irish Hills often eyed for bigger things

By Dan Cherry
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUpg8_0jQp2XwT00

I recently came across a long-buried packet of undated pictures and diagrams, probably from the 1950s and early 1960s, showing proposed changes for the greater Irish Hills area in Lenawee County. The first was the installation of a freeway/interstate north of then-U.S. 112. The second was the proposed development of interchanges along M-52, one at M-52 and Munger Road; another at M-52 and Service Road and a large one just north of the U.S. 112 intersection.

None of the proposals came to fruition. The interstate simply took the place of then-U.S. 12 across mid-Michigan and was renamed I-94, and U.S. 112 became U.S. 12. Site work had started on the interchanges. Aerial satellite maps online even today show the remnants of the diamond-shaped risers.

Jumping ahead about 15 years, Cedar Point announced an intent in 1974 to redevelop the closed Frontier City north of Onsted into a second theme park. It was to be located primarily on the south side of M-50 and west side of Onsted Highway. Period articles show, generally, local favor for the park. At the same time, a group named "Save the Irish Hills" made their presence known and said the park would destroy the beauty of the area and, together with Michigan International Speedway built in 1968, would alter the way of life so many found attractive in the Irish Hills.

When I was growing up, my schoolmates and I pondered the idea of having a Cedar Point park just minutes away instead of having to make a 2 1/2-hour drive to Sandusky, Ohio; how chances were good we would have a guaranteed summer job. However, it was of no benefit to consider the might-have-been. Cedar Point abruptly canceled the project in 1975, when the group and some property owners nearby made it clear the park was not going to happen on their watch. It was a little more complicated than that, but that has been amply covered in previous columns.

In the late 1990s, another proposed interstate corridor, I-73, disappeared almost as fast as it was suggested. It was to connect Jackson with Toledo and (mostly) follow U.S. 127 and U.S. 223. I remember covering the story for a couple of years, drawing up simplified maps of the suggested routes. By 2001, the Lenawee County portion of I-73 fizzled. No interstate would cut through the western Irish Hills.

Currently, a company is interested in developing a mining operation between Allens Lake and Wamplers Lake. A group of residents, "Protect the Irish Hills," has formed to question the need for and environmental impact on the area. The pages to the end of that story have yet to be written. Time will tell if the geology company or the residents prevail.

Not every big idea for the Irish Hills has been consigned to the proverbial scrap heap. Hidden Lake Gardens came to fruition in 1945; Michigan International Speedway put Cambridge Township on the map. Contrary to popular belief, the track is not in Jackson County, nor in Brooklyn. The complex has property outside Lenawee County, but the track and stands sit entirely in Cambridge Township.

Festivals, wineries, fall color tours and more have evolved the history of the Irish Hills. Roadside attractions have come and gone; the area changes with the times, and a variety of projects — some successful, others not — will give a future author information for telling the stories of the Irish Hills.

Dan Cherry is a Lenawee County historian.

Comments / 1

Related
Beacon

Port Clinton’s famed time keeper Dick Sneary celebrates 100th

PORT CLINTON — Dick Sneary, who kept Port Clinton running right on time for more than three decades, celebrated his 100th birthday at his Taft Street home last weekend with family and friends, and a little help from the Ottawa County Senior Resources. Sneary and his late wife, Eleanor,...
PORT CLINTON, OH
wlen.com

No Cause Determined for Thanksgiving Double Barn Fire Near Morenci

Morenci, MI – The cause of the massive two-barn fire near Morenci on Thanksgiving has not yet been determined. WLEN News conducted a follow-up interview with the City of Morenci Fire Chief Brad Lonis, and this is what he had to say about a possible cause …. Chief Lonis...
MORENCI, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years

While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
DEARBORN, MI
MLive

House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Zingerman's Cornman Farms is thinking about its future

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is exploring two options to address the fact that it has outgrown the seasonal tent it uses for its weddings and events. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Tabitha Mason, Managing Partner at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, to ask about the potential plans. “After nine great...
DEXTER, MI
13abc.com

Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday. The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Is climate change affecting winter precipitation?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror and December has arrived, that means colder weather and winter storms. Not all storms bring snow, however, and last weekend was just one example of rainy weather in the late fall and winter months. On Sunday, Toledo Express Airport picked up 1.67 inches of rain, making it the wettest day of 2022 so far.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti shuts down Love Stand food pantry after owner ignores blight violation

YPSILANTI, MI -- An open-air food pantry in Ypsilanti will be shutting down after the owner was charged with a misdemeanor for ignoring a blight violation. Depot Town’s U-Access Community Pantry, known to Ypsilanti as The Love Stand, was ordered to close by a 14A District Court judge after the owner failed to comply with an order to rectify a blight violation, according to court documents and a sign posted to the stand.
YPSILANTI, MI
thelascopress.com

Drive Your Own Vehicle on Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — December 1, 2022. NASCAR fans, here is an opportunity you do not want to miss. MIS Cares will host the 14th annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Michigan International Speedway. Guests are encouraged to donate a...
BROOKLYN, MI
Phys.org

Coating could protect multiple surfaces, including monuments, from various levels of erosion

Researchers in the Center for Photochemical Sciences at Bowling Green State University have developed a coating system that shows promise in preserving historical monuments—and possibly much more. A team comprised of Dr. Joe Furgal, an assistant professor of chemistry at BGSU, doctoral student Cory Sims and postdoctoral researcher Dr....
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy