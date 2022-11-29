Lenawee County History: Irish Hills often eyed for bigger things

I recently came across a long-buried packet of undated pictures and diagrams, probably from the 1950s and early 1960s, showing proposed changes for the greater Irish Hills area in Lenawee County. The first was the installation of a freeway/interstate north of then-U.S. 112. The second was the proposed development of interchanges along M-52, one at M-52 and Munger Road; another at M-52 and Service Road and a large one just north of the U.S. 112 intersection.

None of the proposals came to fruition. The interstate simply took the place of then-U.S. 12 across mid-Michigan and was renamed I-94, and U.S. 112 became U.S. 12. Site work had started on the interchanges. Aerial satellite maps online even today show the remnants of the diamond-shaped risers.

Jumping ahead about 15 years, Cedar Point announced an intent in 1974 to redevelop the closed Frontier City north of Onsted into a second theme park. It was to be located primarily on the south side of M-50 and west side of Onsted Highway. Period articles show, generally, local favor for the park. At the same time, a group named "Save the Irish Hills" made their presence known and said the park would destroy the beauty of the area and, together with Michigan International Speedway built in 1968, would alter the way of life so many found attractive in the Irish Hills.

When I was growing up, my schoolmates and I pondered the idea of having a Cedar Point park just minutes away instead of having to make a 2 1/2-hour drive to Sandusky, Ohio; how chances were good we would have a guaranteed summer job. However, it was of no benefit to consider the might-have-been. Cedar Point abruptly canceled the project in 1975, when the group and some property owners nearby made it clear the park was not going to happen on their watch. It was a little more complicated than that, but that has been amply covered in previous columns.

In the late 1990s, another proposed interstate corridor, I-73, disappeared almost as fast as it was suggested. It was to connect Jackson with Toledo and (mostly) follow U.S. 127 and U.S. 223. I remember covering the story for a couple of years, drawing up simplified maps of the suggested routes. By 2001, the Lenawee County portion of I-73 fizzled. No interstate would cut through the western Irish Hills.

Currently, a company is interested in developing a mining operation between Allens Lake and Wamplers Lake. A group of residents, "Protect the Irish Hills," has formed to question the need for and environmental impact on the area. The pages to the end of that story have yet to be written. Time will tell if the geology company or the residents prevail.

Not every big idea for the Irish Hills has been consigned to the proverbial scrap heap. Hidden Lake Gardens came to fruition in 1945; Michigan International Speedway put Cambridge Township on the map. Contrary to popular belief, the track is not in Jackson County, nor in Brooklyn. The complex has property outside Lenawee County, but the track and stands sit entirely in Cambridge Township.

Festivals, wineries, fall color tours and more have evolved the history of the Irish Hills. Roadside attractions have come and gone; the area changes with the times, and a variety of projects — some successful, others not — will give a future author information for telling the stories of the Irish Hills.

Dan Cherry is a Lenawee County historian.