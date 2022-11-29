ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Kiwanis Trail tunnel project in Adrian pushed back to 2024

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmmRD_0jQp2W3k00

ADRIAN — Another local project in Lenawee County is being held up temporarily because of rising costs, heavy demand for construction work and an unstable market.

The project in question is the Kiwanis Trail tunnel project in Adrian, which is planned to connect the current southern end of the Kiwanis Trail at South Main Street just north of Beecher Street to the trail's east side extension along the Adrian & Blissfield Rail Road tracks.

An original target date for opening the pedestrian tunnel was proposed for Labor Day 2023, but due to current market conditions, fluctuating equipment costs and a statewide demand for construction crews, Adrian city officials and project designers said the project probably will not get started until 2024.

An update on the project was presented to the Adrian City Commission during its Nov. 21 premeeting work study session. The most recent update regarding the Kiwanis Trail tunnel was in June with Dan Sorek, project manager for the civil engineering firm Prein & Newhof, updating the commission at that time. Sorek, presenting virtually to the commission, returned last week with updated timelines for when it is anticipated construction of the tunnel is to begin.

“We were looking to do construction in 2023. The environmental review process took a little bit longer than we're hoping. But, now that we're clearing through that, it's not really realistic to get a contractor on board for 2023 because of the bidding climate and how busy contractors are,” Sorek said. “Contractors are very busy right now. There's so much infrastructure money out there. And there's so many projects out there. It's more realistic to have a 2024 construction timeline.”

Adrian officials have sought a tunnel to cross Main Street due to the amount of traffic and the number of collisions at the Main and Beecher intersection, which would be the pedestrian crossing for the trail without the tunnel. Adrian city officials lobbied state officials in 2021 to have the tunnel funding included in the state’s 2021-22 budget.

The east-west connection tunnel was included as part of the state’s budget, with $3.5 million earmarked for the project. Federal money — another $3 million earmarked — through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) also will be used to complete the tunnel. The city of Adrian is not spending any of its money on the tunnel with sources of funding coming from the Michigan Legislature, Congress and private donations.

Design work on the tunnel is at least 90% complete, Sorek said, and then details will be turned over to the Michigan Department of Transportation for its review, since the tunnel is within MDOT’s right of way. A public review period of the proposed tunnel is still to take place. City officials can request for federal money to be released to pay off the balance of the project after state funds cover most of the engineering costs.

The final review from MDOT should be coming within the next month or so, Sorek said.

At some point, responsibility for maintaining a large portion of the tunnel will be turned over to the city, Sorek said. An endowment fund will be created as part of a perpetual agreement between all involved parties with money flowing into there, which will allow the city to update and maintain areas of the tunnel including walls, stairs, electricity and vegetation on either side of the tunnel. MDOT will be responsible for taking care of whatever portion of the tunnel falls within its right of way, Sorek said.

The tunnel itself will be about 140 to 160 feet in length. The tunnel opening will have a clearance 14 feet high and 16 feet wide. The area of the tunnel also will be well lit, Sorek previously told the commission, noting that designers of the project have heard concerns from city officials and residents about the possibility of walking through poorly lit and dark sections of the tunnel.

Various lighting will be utilized inside and outside of the tunnel, he said — all of the lighting being LED. Security cameras will be installed. The city will be responsible for the maintenance of the lighting and the security cameras.

The Kiwanis Regional Trail Authority (KRTA) has jurisdiction of the trail on either side of the tunnel. The authority is made up of individuals from the city of Adrian, Adrian Charter Township, Raisin Charter Township, Tecumseh city and the Kiwanis Club of Adrian.

“It remains to be seen what will ultimately become of the tunnel in that regard,” Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott, a member of the KRTA, said.

Harry “Dusty” Steele is the representative from the Kiwanis Club of Adrian on the authority. He said he is excited to see progress move along with the tunnel project — even if it is a bit delayed.

“I think we've come to a good agreement as far as an endowment to make sure that the maintenance costs are covered going forward, and long term, 50-75 years down the road, and what that looks like for the city,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Zingerman's Cornman Farms is thinking about its future

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is exploring two options to address the fact that it has outgrown the seasonal tent it uses for its weddings and events. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Tabitha Mason, Managing Partner at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, to ask about the potential plans. “After nine great...
DEXTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Perrysburg’s Law Director resigns

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Law Director has resigned from her position, according to city officials. Kathryn Sandretto submitted her resignation Thursday, effective immediately. Her resignation letter did not provide any further explanation as to why she was leaving the position. It’s unclear at this time why Sandretto resigned...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

New Upscale Condo Development Coming To Brighton Township

In an effort to capitalize on the need for more housing in Livingston County, a Farmington Hills-based company is constructing 138 condominiums, plus two homes, on Hilton Road, east of Grand River, just off the I-96 exit. Grand River Hilton LLC, headed by Mark Kassab, is the property owner and...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy