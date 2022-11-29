Kiwanis Trail tunnel project in Adrian pushed back to 2024

ADRIAN — Another local project in Lenawee County is being held up temporarily because of rising costs, heavy demand for construction work and an unstable market.

The project in question is the Kiwanis Trail tunnel project in Adrian, which is planned to connect the current southern end of the Kiwanis Trail at South Main Street just north of Beecher Street to the trail's east side extension along the Adrian & Blissfield Rail Road tracks.

An original target date for opening the pedestrian tunnel was proposed for Labor Day 2023, but due to current market conditions, fluctuating equipment costs and a statewide demand for construction crews, Adrian city officials and project designers said the project probably will not get started until 2024.

An update on the project was presented to the Adrian City Commission during its Nov. 21 premeeting work study session. The most recent update regarding the Kiwanis Trail tunnel was in June with Dan Sorek, project manager for the civil engineering firm Prein & Newhof, updating the commission at that time. Sorek, presenting virtually to the commission, returned last week with updated timelines for when it is anticipated construction of the tunnel is to begin.

“We were looking to do construction in 2023. The environmental review process took a little bit longer than we're hoping. But, now that we're clearing through that, it's not really realistic to get a contractor on board for 2023 because of the bidding climate and how busy contractors are,” Sorek said. “Contractors are very busy right now. There's so much infrastructure money out there. And there's so many projects out there. It's more realistic to have a 2024 construction timeline.”

Adrian officials have sought a tunnel to cross Main Street due to the amount of traffic and the number of collisions at the Main and Beecher intersection, which would be the pedestrian crossing for the trail without the tunnel. Adrian city officials lobbied state officials in 2021 to have the tunnel funding included in the state’s 2021-22 budget.

The east-west connection tunnel was included as part of the state’s budget, with $3.5 million earmarked for the project. Federal money — another $3 million earmarked — through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) also will be used to complete the tunnel. The city of Adrian is not spending any of its money on the tunnel with sources of funding coming from the Michigan Legislature, Congress and private donations.

Design work on the tunnel is at least 90% complete, Sorek said, and then details will be turned over to the Michigan Department of Transportation for its review, since the tunnel is within MDOT’s right of way. A public review period of the proposed tunnel is still to take place. City officials can request for federal money to be released to pay off the balance of the project after state funds cover most of the engineering costs.

The final review from MDOT should be coming within the next month or so, Sorek said.

At some point, responsibility for maintaining a large portion of the tunnel will be turned over to the city, Sorek said. An endowment fund will be created as part of a perpetual agreement between all involved parties with money flowing into there, which will allow the city to update and maintain areas of the tunnel including walls, stairs, electricity and vegetation on either side of the tunnel. MDOT will be responsible for taking care of whatever portion of the tunnel falls within its right of way, Sorek said.

The tunnel itself will be about 140 to 160 feet in length. The tunnel opening will have a clearance 14 feet high and 16 feet wide. The area of the tunnel also will be well lit, Sorek previously told the commission, noting that designers of the project have heard concerns from city officials and residents about the possibility of walking through poorly lit and dark sections of the tunnel.

Various lighting will be utilized inside and outside of the tunnel, he said — all of the lighting being LED. Security cameras will be installed. The city will be responsible for the maintenance of the lighting and the security cameras.

The Kiwanis Regional Trail Authority (KRTA) has jurisdiction of the trail on either side of the tunnel. The authority is made up of individuals from the city of Adrian, Adrian Charter Township, Raisin Charter Township, Tecumseh city and the Kiwanis Club of Adrian.

“It remains to be seen what will ultimately become of the tunnel in that regard,” Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott, a member of the KRTA, said.

Harry “Dusty” Steele is the representative from the Kiwanis Club of Adrian on the authority. He said he is excited to see progress move along with the tunnel project — even if it is a bit delayed.

“I think we've come to a good agreement as far as an endowment to make sure that the maintenance costs are covered going forward, and long term, 50-75 years down the road, and what that looks like for the city,” he said.