According to an article in the New York Post, John J. Ray, the new CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has accused the previous CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, of hacking into his former firm and transferring some FTX assets to the control of the Bahamian government. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has a 40 million-dollar residence there.

11 DAYS AGO