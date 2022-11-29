ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Markets Insider

Chamath Palihapitiya said Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched him, but after the investor suggested changes like forming a board, FTX told him to get lost

Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched Social Capital, but Chamath Palihapitiya said he "didn't make much sense." After the Zoom meeting, the firm sent FTX recommendations if things were to proceed, including the formation of a board. Palihapitiya said that FTX then told his firm to "go fuck yourself" for suggesting changes.
Markets Insider

Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange

The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
MANHATTAN, NY

