CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
The unbelievably fast world of Caroline Ellison where 'someone suggests something' then 'an hour later and it's already happened'
The former Alameda Research CEO involved in the downfall of FTX said the crypto company made her Wall Street job look slow-paced by comparison.
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
Ex-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of hacking into his former firm by the new CEO
According to an article in the New York Post, John J. Ray, the new CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has accused the previous CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, of hacking into his former firm and transferring some FTX assets to the control of the Bahamian government. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has a 40 million-dollar residence there.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
Business Insider
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a fortune. Now, lawyers say 'the emperor had no clothes.' Here's where the money went.
Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in April that years down the road, he'd subsist on $100,000 a year — that's it. He'd keep a small percentage of the billions he had generated from his cryptocurrency empire and donate the rest. Bankman-Fried billed himself as an effective altruist, a person who...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
Bankrupt BlockFi has launched a lawsuit to get Sam Bankman-Fried to reportedly hand over Robinhood shares
BlockFi has sued Emergent Fidelity Technologies to recover stock pledged as collateral for a loan. The crypto lender says it wants Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company to hand over the shares. The collateral is Robinhood stock and the borrower was Alameda Research, the FT reported. Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has sued...
Chamath Palihapitiya said Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched him, but after the investor suggested changes like forming a board, FTX told him to get lost
Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched Social Capital, but Chamath Palihapitiya said he "didn't make much sense." After the Zoom meeting, the firm sent FTX recommendations if things were to proceed, including the formation of a board. Palihapitiya said that FTX then told his firm to "go fuck yourself" for suggesting changes.
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailycoin.com
FTX Has Enough Funds to Compensate Customers – Sam Bankman-Fried Wants to Restart the Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has disclosed the firm’s financial situation, along with a statement of intent to restart and “do right by customers.”. SBF Reveals Illiquid Assets of FTX. In the wake of FTX’s ‘Chapter 11‘ bankruptcy filing made...
Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange
The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Wanted $6 Billion From Wall Street & Silicon Valley Billionaires
The recent acquisition deal made with CZ’s Binance was not Sam Bankman-Fried’s first choice. SBF was reportedly looking for Silicon Valley and Wall Street billionaires to bail out FTX. FTX was reportedly seeking more than $1 billion, although that figure increased later. This took place a few hours...
dailyhodl.com
Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used FTX As ‘Personal Piggy Bank’
Jordan Belfort, otherwise known as the original Wolf of Wall Street, is giving his view on what he thinks happened behind closed doors at the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. In a new Fox Business interview, Belfort says it’s a misconception that FTX is a crypto exchange. “It’s not an...
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
