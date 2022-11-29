ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

Nigerian President: Ukraine War Funneling Arms, Fighters into Lake Chad Basin

Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the war between Russia and Ukraine is allowing arms and fighters to stream into the Lake Chad region, bolstering the strength of terrorist groups. The Nigerian leader spoke Tuesday in Abuja to a summit of heads of state from the Lake Chad...
Voice of America

Malawi Launches Africa's First Children's Malaria Vaccine

Blantyre, Malawi — Malawi and the World Health Organization are rolling out a new malaria vaccine for young children that backers say will reduce deaths from the mosquito-borne disease. The RTSS vaccine was pilot tested on more than one million children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi and recommended a...
Voice of America

Kenya Says Nearly a Million Children Are Acutely Malnourished

Drought in the Horn of Africa is worsening hunger across the region, including in Kenya, where authorities say nearly a million children are acutely malnourished. The failure of a fifth rainy season in a row has authorities and aid groups scrambling to prevent famine. Ahmed Hussein reports from Wajir county in northern Kenya.
Voice of America

DRC, Rebel Groups Resume Peace Talks in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya — The East African Community bloc has opened new talks on peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with representatives of major rebel groups attending for the first time. The DRC government, rebel group and local representatives are gathered in Nairobi to find ways to end the chronic conflict in the east of the country that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.
Voice of America

Zimbabwe Scores Another First Against HIV In Africa

In October, Zimbabwe became to first African country to approve the use of the injectable HIV prevention drug known as cabotegravir. As Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, Zimbabwe, many are eager for the drug to become available. Videography by Blessing Chigwenhembe.
Voice of America

Study: South Africa Resilient to Chinese Attempts to Influence Media

Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa’s free press has been largely successful at resisting efforts by the Chinese government to influence its content, say analysts, affirming a recent study by the U.S.-based think tank Freedom House. “In South Africa, we have a deep historical suspicion of state media,”...
Voice of America

Rwandan Characters, Traditions Used to Improve Child Literacy

The United Nations says only 35 percent of students in Africa attain minimum competency in reading and just 22 percent in mathematics by the end of primary school. In Rwanda, a group is creating comic books, games and animations based on Rwandan characters and traditions to help improve child literacy. Senanu Tord reports from Nyamirambo, Rwanda.
Voice of America

Thousands Flee Drought and Hunger in Somalia for Kenya

DADAAB REFUGEE CAMP IN DADAAB, KENYA — Raho Ali has just arrived from Somalia with four of her children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit area in Kenya's northern border town of Dadaab. The 45-year-old mother of seven said the biting drought in Somalia prompted...
Voice of America

Uganda Rebel Victims Torn Over ICC Plans to Launch Proceedings Against Fugitive Kony

Kampala, Uganda — Victims of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda have had mixed reactions to plans by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch proceedings in absentia against the group's fugitive leader, Joseph Kony. While some say the action against the leader of the bloody two-decade conflict...
Voice of America

Despite Odds, Italian and Turkish Leaders Find Common Ground

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italy's newly elected far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appear to be finding unlikely common ground on issues relating to Africa and migration. The relationship with Meloni is the latest in a list of strong partnerships that Erdogan has been working to build with European far-right leaders. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Voice of America

Referendum Shows Slovenian Support for RTV’s Independence, Journalists Say

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA — Journalists at Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV have expressed relief at the results of a referendum aimed at protecting them from political interference. The results show “citizens support us and want a professional, independent and quality public (broadcaster),” Helena Milinkovic, head of the coordination of trade...
Voice of America

Suicide Blast Hits Pakistan Police Truck on Way to Protect Polio Workers

ISLAMABAD — A suicide bombing of a police truck in southwestern Pakistan early Wednesday killed at least four people and injured 24 others, mostly police officers. The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.
Voice of America

Chinese Students Take Aim at Beijing During Seoul Solidarity Protest

Seoul — Over 100 people, including dozens of Chinese students, called for an end to China’s zero-COVID policy and lashed out at the country’s authoritarian political system during a demonstration Wednesday in South Korea’s capital, the latest overseas show of support for protests that have swept mainland China.
Voice of America

Russia Donates 260,000 Tons of Fertilizer to Africa

United nations — Russia has donated 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer it produced that was sitting in European ports and warehouses for use by farmers in Africa, the United Nations said Tuesday. “This will serve to alleviate humanitarian needs and prevent catastrophic crop loss in Africa, where it is...
Voice of America

Resetting Ties: Pakistan-US Relations After Afghan War

After playing an outsized role during the nearly two-decade-long U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, Pakistan was not included in the Biden administration’s national security strategy this year. Sarah Zaman looks at how U.S.-Pakistan ties evolved in 2022 and the impact of U.S-China competition on stability in South Asia.
Voice of America

Rights Activists Demand Release of Arrested Ugandan Opposition Leader

Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan opposition politicians and rights groups are calling for the release of opposition party president Joseph Kabuleta, who was arrested Monday by security forces. Kabuleta's party is demanding an explanation for his arrest, which they likened to an abduction. Ugandan police accused him of promoting sectarianism,...

