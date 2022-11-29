Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Widespread bullying and gender-based harassment in the transport industry restricts female participation
A new book "Women, Work and Transport" brings together researchers with international expertise in gender and transport work, to provide original evidence of the experiences of women working in all transport modes across countries in the Global North and the Global South. Women play an essential role in the transport...
Voice of America
Nigerian President: Ukraine War Funneling Arms, Fighters into Lake Chad Basin
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the war between Russia and Ukraine is allowing arms and fighters to stream into the Lake Chad region, bolstering the strength of terrorist groups. The Nigerian leader spoke Tuesday in Abuja to a summit of heads of state from the Lake Chad...
Voice of America
Malawi Launches Africa's First Children's Malaria Vaccine
Blantyre, Malawi — Malawi and the World Health Organization are rolling out a new malaria vaccine for young children that backers say will reduce deaths from the mosquito-borne disease. The RTSS vaccine was pilot tested on more than one million children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi and recommended a...
Voice of America
Kenya Says Nearly a Million Children Are Acutely Malnourished
Drought in the Horn of Africa is worsening hunger across the region, including in Kenya, where authorities say nearly a million children are acutely malnourished. The failure of a fifth rainy season in a row has authorities and aid groups scrambling to prevent famine. Ahmed Hussein reports from Wajir county in northern Kenya.
Voice of America
DRC, Rebel Groups Resume Peace Talks in Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya — The East African Community bloc has opened new talks on peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with representatives of major rebel groups attending for the first time. The DRC government, rebel group and local representatives are gathered in Nairobi to find ways to end the chronic conflict in the east of the country that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
Rishi Sunak is urged to get tough on China by ripping out hundreds of thousands of smart meters which could allegedly be used to shut down the UK's power supplies
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to get tougher with China by potentially ripping out hundreds of thousands of ‘Chinese smart meters’ which could be allegedly used to shut down UK power supplies. On the eve of the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister was urged to remind...
Voice of America
Zimbabwe Scores Another First Against HIV In Africa
In October, Zimbabwe became to first African country to approve the use of the injectable HIV prevention drug known as cabotegravir. As Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, Zimbabwe, many are eager for the drug to become available. Videography by Blessing Chigwenhembe.
Voice of America
Study: South Africa Resilient to Chinese Attempts to Influence Media
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa’s free press has been largely successful at resisting efforts by the Chinese government to influence its content, say analysts, affirming a recent study by the U.S.-based think tank Freedom House. “In South Africa, we have a deep historical suspicion of state media,”...
Voice of America
Rwandan Characters, Traditions Used to Improve Child Literacy
The United Nations says only 35 percent of students in Africa attain minimum competency in reading and just 22 percent in mathematics by the end of primary school. In Rwanda, a group is creating comic books, games and animations based on Rwandan characters and traditions to help improve child literacy. Senanu Tord reports from Nyamirambo, Rwanda.
Voice of America
Thousands Flee Drought and Hunger in Somalia for Kenya
DADAAB REFUGEE CAMP IN DADAAB, KENYA — Raho Ali has just arrived from Somalia with four of her children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit area in Kenya's northern border town of Dadaab. The 45-year-old mother of seven said the biting drought in Somalia prompted...
Voice of America
Uganda Rebel Victims Torn Over ICC Plans to Launch Proceedings Against Fugitive Kony
Kampala, Uganda — Victims of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda have had mixed reactions to plans by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch proceedings in absentia against the group's fugitive leader, Joseph Kony. While some say the action against the leader of the bloody two-decade conflict...
Voice of America
Despite Odds, Italian and Turkish Leaders Find Common Ground
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italy's newly elected far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appear to be finding unlikely common ground on issues relating to Africa and migration. The relationship with Meloni is the latest in a list of strong partnerships that Erdogan has been working to build with European far-right leaders. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Voice of America
Referendum Shows Slovenian Support for RTV’s Independence, Journalists Say
LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA — Journalists at Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV have expressed relief at the results of a referendum aimed at protecting them from political interference. The results show “citizens support us and want a professional, independent and quality public (broadcaster),” Helena Milinkovic, head of the coordination of trade...
Voice of America
Suicide Blast Hits Pakistan Police Truck on Way to Protect Polio Workers
ISLAMABAD — A suicide bombing of a police truck in southwestern Pakistan early Wednesday killed at least four people and injured 24 others, mostly police officers. The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.
Voice of America
Chinese Students Take Aim at Beijing During Seoul Solidarity Protest
Seoul — Over 100 people, including dozens of Chinese students, called for an end to China’s zero-COVID policy and lashed out at the country’s authoritarian political system during a demonstration Wednesday in South Korea’s capital, the latest overseas show of support for protests that have swept mainland China.
Voice of America
Russia Donates 260,000 Tons of Fertilizer to Africa
United nations — Russia has donated 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer it produced that was sitting in European ports and warehouses for use by farmers in Africa, the United Nations said Tuesday. “This will serve to alleviate humanitarian needs and prevent catastrophic crop loss in Africa, where it is...
Voice of America
Resetting Ties: Pakistan-US Relations After Afghan War
After playing an outsized role during the nearly two-decade-long U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, Pakistan was not included in the Biden administration’s national security strategy this year. Sarah Zaman looks at how U.S.-Pakistan ties evolved in 2022 and the impact of U.S-China competition on stability in South Asia.
Voice of America
Rights Activists Demand Release of Arrested Ugandan Opposition Leader
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan opposition politicians and rights groups are calling for the release of opposition party president Joseph Kabuleta, who was arrested Monday by security forces. Kabuleta's party is demanding an explanation for his arrest, which they likened to an abduction. Ugandan police accused him of promoting sectarianism,...
