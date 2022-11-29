Read full article on original website
The Detroit Red Wings escaped disaster and delivered a third period that thrilled on Wednesday. Oskar Sundqvist scored less than two minutes apart to tie a game that had favored the Buffalo Sabres by three goals when the period began. Neither side generated much in overtime, forcing a shootout at Little Caesars Arena. The Sabres prevailed, 5-4.
Retired Canadian hockey star Theo Fleury slammed the National Hockey League (NHL) Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” for politicizing the sport. The Calgary Flames player reacted to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Vice President Kim Davis calling for more diversity and people of color in the game and a tweet from the league’s official Twitter account saying “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real.” “Were race politics a big part of hockey when you were playing?” host Tucker Carlson asked. “No. God no,” Fleury responded. “You know, I think the reason why we all gravitated toward hockey was first and...
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
DETROIT -- Imagine reading a scouting report, looking at the byline and seeing the name Nicklas Lidstrom. "I read his reports now," said Hakan Andersson, the Detroit Red Wings' director of European scouting. "And they're really good, I have to say." Of course they are. There is a reason Lidstrom...
Trade discussions continue as the Edmonton Oilers once again gave up three goals due to weak defensive play. This was before coming back and winning their previous game against the New York Rangers. But it is very hard for a team to sustain success when they give up that many goals per night.
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
