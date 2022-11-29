ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Newsweek

Ukraine Prepared to Negotiate With Russia After Putin's Out of Office

Ukraine is prepared to negotiate with Russia to end their ongoing conflict once Russian President Vladimir Putin is out of office, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday. More than eight months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the two countries continue to battle. While leaders from both Russia and...
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers May Leave Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, But Are 'Stealing Everything They See'

The Russian army appears to be preparing to abandon its position at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but not without "stealing everything" in the area, according to an Energoatom official. Speaking on the national joint 24/7 newscast, Peter Kotin, president of the national nuclear energy company Energoatom, said there were...
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Action News Jax

Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital that could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory. Russia’s...

