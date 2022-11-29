Two Investor Cohorts Are Aggressively Accumulating Bitcoin Following FTX Implosion: Analytics Firm Glassnode

Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst is outlining what he believes could be the worst-case scenarios for the leading two digital assets. In a new interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel, crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen says that macroeconomic headwinds could drive Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fresh bear market lows.
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details
Crypto Lending Firm BlockFi Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Citing FTX Collapse
Crypto lending platform BlockFi is officially filing for bankruptcy after weeks of rumors surrounding the firm’s connections to FTX. Today, BlockFi announced its voluntary Chapter 11 filing, naming the collapse of FTX as the primary cause. “Today, BlockFi filed voluntary cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code…
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering
A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
Most Dogecoin Holders in Profit As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon Investors Nurse Losses: IntoTheBlock
Crypto insights firm IntoTheBlock finds that the majority of those invested in leading meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are in profit while holders of other large crypto assets are weathering losses. At time of writing, 57% percent of all DOGE holders are in profit, while 37% are underwater and 6% are...
Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko
Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top. In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).
Top Analyst Predicts Big Rally for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Catalyst Coming in Two Weeks
The crypto strategist who called the end of last year’s Bitcoin (BTC) bull market is predicting a surge for an Ethereum-based altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 657,500 Twitter followers that the technicals and fundamentals are aligning for decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK).
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
