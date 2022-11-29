Read full article on original website
247Sports
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Bold Predictions: Georgia vs LSU
The Bulldogs will face off against LSU on Saturday for a shot at winning their first SEC Championship since 2017.
247Sports
How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs Georgia
No. 14 LSU (9-3, 6-2) and No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) square off in the SEC Championship Game at 2 p.m. CT Saturday on CBS. No longer in the playoff hunt, the Tigers have their sights set on a conference championship, while the Bulldogs look to stay perfect, heading into the College Football Playoff.
LSU Players Look Ahead to No. 1 Georgia, SEC Title Game
Despite the loss to Texas A&M spoiling LSU’s chances of a College Football Playoff berth, this program is still playing with something to prove. Mekhi Garner detailed the SEC Championship Game as the Tigers’ “national championship,” looking to come out and make a statement on Saturday.
Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt head coach, restrained from referees after fiery ejection
Jerry Stackhouse had to be held back and escorted off the floor after he was ejected and irate with refs in Vanderbilt's loss to VCU on Wednesday.
