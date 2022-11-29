Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina gets good news on Aliyah Boston injury
After she fell down hard driving to the basket against Hampton two days ago, Aliyah Boston is listed as a game-time decision ahead of No. 1 South Carolina’s game vs. No. 20 UCLA. The Gamecocks’ head coach Dawn Staley spoke to reporters yesterday about the status of Boston.
South Carolina, UCLA could be the next great NCAAW rivalry after thriller
Last offseason, Candace Parker went on Taylor Rooks’ show for Bleacher Report to discuss a myriad of topics. One that came up was the old rivalry going back to the two-time WNBA champion’s college days. Parker hadn’t donned orange and white since 2008 but the fire of the UConn-Tennessee rivalry remained.
NC State, UNC, Duke football well represented as ACC releases all-conference teams
The Wolfpack placed four players on the All-ACC first team, with UNC earning three nods and Duke one. The league’s offensive and defensive players of the year will be announced Wednesday.
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer on status of Jeremy Roach
Duke basketball point guard Jeremy Roach sustained an injury to a toe on his right foot late in the first half of Sunday's eventual 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy title game in Portland, Ore. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior came out of the game for...
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson
CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson's full press conference following Indiana's win over North Carolina
Watch and listen to what head coach Mike Woodson had to say following Indiana's 77-65 win over North Carolina.
Comments / 0