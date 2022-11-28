Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: Her husband pleads innocent to helping her dispose of pregnant victim’s bodyLavinia ThompsonSpringfield, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home
You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
Here’s when Christmas parades are happening around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many Christmas parades around the Ozarks are happening during the first couple of weekends of December. Below is a list of the parades and what time they begin: Battlefield Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Bolivar Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Branson Adoration Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. […]
KYTV
Firefighters say dumped mattress set on fire burns wooded area near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire Friday around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took them four hours to contain the fire.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson’s cat cafe to double in size
Very soon Branson will be able to have twice the hairballs and twice the fun. Mochas and Meows, the area’s only cat cafe, will be expanding to almost double their current size. The renovated cafe will take the entire space in the Falls Shopping Center between Shogun Japanese Steak and Sushi and Creation Tattoo.
fourstateshomepage.com
Here’s what the 1953 Springfield Christmas Parade looked like
Jeffrey Lawson of Springfield recently discovered several color Kodachrome slides in a box that belonged to his parents. These parade photos are believed to be from Springfield’s 1953 Christmas Parade taken from the northwest corner of Booneville and Central, possibly from the roof of the former Hamby’s restaurant.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
Ozarks First.com
Geekmas 2022
Geekmas 2022 is here!! Don’t miss this amazing three day event happening Friday, December 2nd-Sunday, December 4th at the Springfield Expo Center!
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit
Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Cora Shelton
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Meet Children’s Miracle Network Hospital child Cora Shelton. “Cora is totally a child that walks to the beat of her own drum,” says her mom Brittany. And though she’s little– she’s far from shy. She’s a girl who knows what she likes.
Ozarks First.com
Cosmopolitan Club Holiday Home Tour
The Cosmopolitan Club Holiday Home Tour is coming up Saturday, December 3rd from 11am-5pm! All funds raised from the tour will be donated to children’s charities in Christain County. Tickets are $20 and are available at Springcreek Tea Room and Avant Garden in Ozark!. Click below for more fun...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Republic residents among 8 killed over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period--from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Four people died in a traffic crash on Interstate 44 west of Springfield, in Greene County, on...
Ozarks First.com
fourstateshomepage.com
New name for terminal at Springfield-Branson airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield, Missouri city council unanimously voted this week to approve renaming the Midfield Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport after Senator Roy Blunt. The resolution praises his dedicated history of public service as a teacher, county official, Secretary of State, university president, Congressman, and U.S. Senator.
Bolivar community working to locate missing teen
BOLIVAR, Mo. – A Bolivar family is desperate for some answers after their 16-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Dooley, went missing. An investigation is currently underway at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after Kaitlynn has been gone for two weeks. “14 days,” said Kaitlynn’s stepmom Nadia Dooley. “I just feel like now it’s past just running away and […]
KYTV
Silver Dollar City named to national Best Christmas Lights Displays list
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the 34th year in a row, An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City is underway and open to visitors. In years past, the festival put the park in the national spotlight by being featured on Good Morning America as one of the top five holiday events and being voted “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” 5 times in a row by readers of USA Today. Now, the park gets another national accolade.
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023
OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck. Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined. “While we would love for them […]
