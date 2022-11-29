ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
altcoinbuzz.io

Everything About Algorand Wallet. Part 1

Algorand is an open-source blockchain that uses a pure proof-of-stake (PPoS) consensus protocol based on Byzantine agreement. So, the platform achieves consensus without a central authority. With the industry in a state of chaos, the subject of security and safety has never been more important. Although Algorand boasts several safety...
altcoinbuzz.io

A Guide to .ETH Domains – Part 1

Have you ever once looked at your ETH address on your wallet? By default, it is 42 characters long and alphanumeric. It should be in a format as such: “0xA1F92257248eb0B3Db4bE6b36c46D1B19C11da6f.” Now, what would happen if you type this address wrongly? How could this be made better (i.e., more human readable)?
makeuseof.com

Connect to Your Wireless Network With a Raspberry Pi Pico W

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Smartphones, tablets, and computers make connecting to your Wi-Fi at home, a coffee shop, or a local library painless and straightforward. That's because they have an operating system that comes with built-in tools to handle wireless connectivity so we can take it for granted.
Android Police

This $100 Galaxy Tab A8 is the Cyber Monday tablet deal to beat

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage packs a powerful octa-core Snapdragon chipset, complemented by quad stereo speakers, a 7,040mAh battery, and a 10.5-inch 1200p display. With a sweet $130 discount, the tablet can be yours for just $200, an excellent deal.
techaiapp.com

Vuzix M400C Smart Glasses Become Publicly Available, Consumer Model At CES

At the beginning of this year, Vuzix announced two new smart glasses, the monocular enterprise model M400C, and Shield. After months in manufacturing, the M400C is ready to ship. There are also some new technical details that we have access to – including the all-important price. Vuzix also recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy