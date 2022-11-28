Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in ArkansasDiana RusBoone County, AR
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Geekmas 2022
Geekmas 2022 is here!! Don’t miss this amazing three day event happening Friday, December 2nd-Sunday, December 4th at the Springfield Expo Center!
Cosmopolitan Club Holiday Home Tour
The Cosmopolitan Club Holiday Home Tour is coming up Saturday, December 3rd from 11am-5pm! All funds raised from the tour will be donated to children’s charities in Christain County. Tickets are $20 and are available at Springcreek Tea Room and Avant Garden in Ozark!. Click below for more fun...
Here’s what the 1953 Springfield Christmas Parade looked like
Jeffrey Lawson of Springfield recently discovered several color Kodachrome slides in a box that belonged to his parents. These parade photos are believed to be from Springfield’s 1953 Christmas Parade taken from the northwest corner of Booneville and Central, possibly from the roof of the former Hamby’s restaurant.
Kelly’s Record Time
Try your skills at naming that song with Kelly, Jeremy, Tim and Jesse. They spin your favorite tunes that can be found at Stick It In Your Ear 300 E Walnut Springfield MO or visit online at stickitinyourear.com. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
Americans across the country are feeling the inflation pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.
Friday, December 2 PM Weather – Cold Front Sweeps Through Tonight
Winds will continue to be strong as we head into the overnight hours. As a cold front pushes through, they will shift in from the north and it will feel frigid out there Saturday morning. The cold front should move through Springfield around midnight. A narrow band of rain showers...
