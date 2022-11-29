Read full article on original website
Related
Great Barrier Reef risks 'in danger' World Heritage listing
Australia's Great Barrier Reef should be added to a list of "in danger" World Heritage sites, according to UN experts who warned the fading wonder has been "significantly impacted" by climate change. "If this World Heritage Site is in danger, then most World Heritage Sites around the world are in danger from climate change."
Why Australia doesn't want to list the Great Barrier Reef as endangered
The U.N. has recommended that the Great Barrier Reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites, however, Australia is pushing back. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) released a report on Monday saying that without "ambitious, rapid and sustained" climate action, the reef is at risk of falling victim to climate change. Australia's environment minister, Tanya Plibersek, is arguing against the designation claiming that the report's description of the country's climate inaction is only reflective of its previous conservative government, reports The Associated Press. "We'll very clearly make the point to UNESCO that there is no need to...
Plibersek’s ‘determination’ alone won’t save the Great Barrier Reef – here’s what needs to happen
Keeping global heating as close to 1.5C as possible is critical for all ecosystems and societies, including the viability of Australia’s ocean jewel, the Great Barrier Reef. The federal environment minister, Tanya Plibersek, this week launched a strong defence of the government’s climate targets after UN-backed scientists outlined the steps they said were needed to give the reef the best chance of retaining its status as a world heritage area.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
So much cocaine is being seized by customs in Belgium that the country's incinerators are no longer able to keep up
The Port of Antwerp is on track to seize $5.1 billion worth of cocaine by end of 2022 — a huge target for criminals. But incinerators can't keep up.
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
msn.com
Melissa Caddick inquest: Police considered pig test off Sydney coast to find missing conwoman
Concern for the protected great white shark stopped police conducting an experiment to see how a body might travel in the ocean using pig carcasses fitted with location trackers. An inquest into Sydney fraudster Melissa Caddick's disappearance, which resumed on Monday, had previously heard of the experiment being mooted -...
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
European Union interior ministers have weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving without authorization
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
NI protocol ‘shifts the position’ of region compared to rest of UK, court told
The Northern Ireland Protocol “fundamentally shifts the position” of the region compared to the rest of the UK, the Supreme Court has been told.On Wednesday, the UK’s highest court heard a challenge to the protocol, a post-Brexit arrangement for the area designed to avoid a border on the island of Ireland.In June 2021, the High Court in Northern Ireland dismissed a legal challenge against the arrangement brought by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers from across the UK, including former first minister Dame Arlene Foster, TUV leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Kate Hoey.After a...
Apartment Therapy
Here’s Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to Lonely Planet
With 2023 on the horizon, now is the time to start planning out next year’s vacations. Struggling to make up your mind? Lonely Planet has you covered. The travel publication’s writers recently unveiled their “Best in Travel” list for 2023, compiling all the travel highlights that you should know about in 2023, from skateboarding in Ghana to boarding a night train from Turkey to Bulgaria.
"Take Control Of Your Fertility": This American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London Because It's 1/3 The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day, but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
‘Treated like a criminal’: Nepali student wrongly detained at UK border loses uni place
Sulav Khadka was interrogated and held in custody despite providing proof of his place and finances
Jacinta Price doesn’t speak for my people – and her stance shows why Australia needs the Indigenous voice
I wonder who Senator Jacinta Price is referring to when she talks of “my people”. She can’t mean the people I work for – 90 democratically elected Aboriginal men and women from the towns, remote communities and hundreds of tiny homelands of the southern half of the Northern Territory. People aged between 20 and 80, who are elected for three-year terms, meet three times a year out bush and who, for the past five years, have consistently expressed their strong support for the constitutionally enshrined voice to parliament the senator opposes.
State and territory breakdown on advice for renters in Australia
How often can landlords increase rent for a periodic lease?. Once every 12 months for periodic leases. Once every 12 months for periodic leases. Once every 12 months. Rent cannot be increased in the first 12 months of the lease. Once every 12 months, after the tenancy agreement began or...
The Berrics Canteen
Pass~Port Visit Australia’s Northern Territory
Pass~Port‘s recent trip brought the joy of skateboarding to kids in the Northern Territory of Australia, and the brand captured every stop (and crocodile) in ‘130k Up The Highway.’ Watch the video, above, and read the crew’s recollection of their journey, below:. “The West Daly region...
Cleverly criticises China for arresting journalists – but what about Britain?
Double standards? “Journalists must be able to do their job without intimidation,” James Cleverly tweeted after the arrest of a BBC journalist in China. Five days earlier, you reported that senior UK police officers had ordered the potentially unlawful arrests of journalists at Just Stop Oil protests (23 November).
Mastercard loses UK ruling on three million dead claimants in $12 billion case
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mastercard (MA.N) lost an appeal in a London court on Tuesday against a ruling in a 10 billion pound-plus ($12 billion-plus) collective action that allows the claims of around three million people who have died since the lawsuit began to continue.
UK says 50 recently arrived migrants found with diphtheria
LONDON (AP) — British health authorities have recorded 50 cases of diphtheria this year among recently arrived asylum seekers, including one man who died after falling sick at a crowded migrant center. The U.K. Health Protection Agency said Monday that the infected people likely caught the disease in their...
Comments / 0