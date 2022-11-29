The U.N. has recommended that the Great Barrier Reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites, however, Australia is pushing back. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) released a report on Monday saying that without "ambitious, rapid and sustained" climate action, the reef is at risk of falling victim to climate change. Australia's environment minister, Tanya Plibersek, is arguing against the designation claiming that the report's description of the country's climate inaction is only reflective of its previous conservative government, reports The Associated Press. "We'll very clearly make the point to UNESCO that there is no need to...

1 DAY AGO