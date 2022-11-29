Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Mules survive battle with Bulldogs for SEMO Tourney victory
KENNETT – There are days at the office when you have to earn your paycheck and both the Poplar Bluff and Sikeston girls’ basketball players AND coaches did just that on Wednesday. The Mules made enough plays down the stretch to survive (not really BEAT) its SEMO Conference...
semoball.com
Dexter jumps on tired Kennett quickly in SEMO Tourney W
KENNETT – The Kennett girl’s basketball squad has wasted no time in testing itself from a physical and mental perspective this season. The Indians have opened the 2022-23 season by playing three games in as many days, and on Wednesday, in their SEMO Conference Tournament consolation semifinal battle with Dexter at Kennett, that fatigue showed quickly.
semoball.com
Panagos takes home Carr Trophy
The 77th annual Gridiron Banquet may have had an indirect sign of being doubly lucky, but chances are that this year’s E.E. “Bus” Carr Trophy winner didn’t need much of it this past fall. Scott City junior Mark Panagos was presented as the newest recipient of...
semoball.com
SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament: Notre Dame/Kennett, Dexter/Saxony, Sikeston/NMCC
Night two of the SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament saw matchups between #1 Notre Dame and #8 Kennett, #4 Dexter and #5 Saxony Lutheran as well as #7 Sikeston and #9 New Madrid County Central. #1 Notre Dame vs #8 Kennett: 53-28 Notre Dame. The first game of the night...
semoball.com
Nichols doesn't miss this time in Dexter upset of #1 Blue Jays
DEXTER – Nearly two years ago, Dexter High School sophomore guard Cole Nichols stepped to the free throw line in a game at New Madrid County Central with the opportunity to “ice the game.”. He missed his free shots, and that nightmarish memory still bounces around in his...
semoball.com
SEMO Conference GBB Tourney: Poplar Bluff vs. Sikeston
KENNETT - Sikeston and Poplar Bluff battled in the consolation semifinals of the SEMO Conference Girl's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Kennett High School.
semoball.com
PB woman steps up for Raiders rodeo program
It all started when she was just a little girl, but Poplar Bluff’s Alonna Haley was all about rodeo and so began a romance with the arena. Haley ultimately advanced from mutton busting as a little bit to slowly evolving her interest in rodeo as she matured and before you knew it, was rodeoing to represent her hometown.
semoball.com
Dexter vs Charleston
DEXTER - Dexter opened its 2022-23 boy's basketball season with a shocking 60-58 come-from-behind win over Class 3 top-ranked Charleston on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center.
semoball.com
Doniphan boys hold on to edge Malden by bucket
MALDEN - The Doniphan Dons defeated the Malden Green Wave 60-58 in a back-and-forth game that came down to last chances at each end of the floor. With the score tied at 58 with 30 seconds left in the game, Doniphan’s JD Burton put up a looping shot from the paint that fell through to give the Dons a 2-point lead.
semoball.com
High School boys basketball roundup, Nov. 29: Local teams put up big numbers at Oran Invitational Tournament
Chaffee boys basketball began its season on Tuesday night with a 73-58 loss to Richland in the opening round of the Oran Invitational Tournament, while Scott County Central scored 72 to push past Bell City in a 72-47 win for a first-round victory. In the first game, Chaffee’s Blake Yarbro...
semoball.com
Holcomb Invitational opening night sees close competition, multiple near-upsets
This week's Holcomb Invitational Tournament is proving to be not just many players' first venture into varsity basketball, but it's also a test that will shed a glimpse into what the season might look like come February. Monday night brought about four games that all finished within a ten point margin and the tournament could be anyone's to claim.
semoball.com
High School girls basketball roundup, Nov. 28: Cape Central gets by Poplar Bluff, 56-47
Cape Central (1-0) won the fourth quarter by five points to get past Poplar Bluff (0-2) with a 56-47 win in the first round of the SEMO Conference Tournament in Kennett. Senior Rakiara Bogan led the Tigers in points with 24 in the game, including 12 in the fourth. Sophomore Paola Gonzalez’s 15 points finished second for Central.
semoball.com
Jackson’s Hayman inks baseball NLI to State Fair C.C.
Jackson baseball’s uptick in talent has resulted in a large number of its athletes signing to play at the next level. The latest to sign his national letter of intent, Dylan Hayman, elected to continue his athletic career at State Fair Community College in State Fair, Missouri. Hayman, a...
KFVS12
Cape Catfish plan to make announcement Wednesday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish plan to make an announcement Wednesday regarding their Prospect League Baseball team. The News Conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dogwood Social House. The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
semoball.com
Cape entrepreneur to strengthen Cape Catfish off the diamond
In the four years since the Cape Catfish baseball franchise was created, team general manager Mark Hogan has made the types of decisions to make the club as good as there is within the Prospect League. On Wednesday, the franchise got even stronger than it already was — off the...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
kfmo.com
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman
(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
kbsi23.com
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)
Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
WBBJ
Marshals: Wanted man may be in Crockett, Madison County area
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office need your help. The two law enforcement agencies say that they are searching for a man named Michael Anthony Douglas. Marshals say he is wanted by the sheriff’s office for rape of a child, and...
KFVS12
10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland. Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant. The grant is...
