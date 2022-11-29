(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.

FREDERICKTOWN, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO