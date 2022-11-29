ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid, MO

semoball.com

Mules survive battle with Bulldogs for SEMO Tourney victory

KENNETT – There are days at the office when you have to earn your paycheck and both the Poplar Bluff and Sikeston girls’ basketball players AND coaches did just that on Wednesday. The Mules made enough plays down the stretch to survive (not really BEAT) its SEMO Conference...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Dexter jumps on tired Kennett quickly in SEMO Tourney W

KENNETT – The Kennett girl’s basketball squad has wasted no time in testing itself from a physical and mental perspective this season. The Indians have opened the 2022-23 season by playing three games in as many days, and on Wednesday, in their SEMO Conference Tournament consolation semifinal battle with Dexter at Kennett, that fatigue showed quickly.
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

Panagos takes home Carr Trophy

The 77th annual Gridiron Banquet may have had an indirect sign of being doubly lucky, but chances are that this year’s E.E. “Bus” Carr Trophy winner didn’t need much of it this past fall. Scott City junior Mark Panagos was presented as the newest recipient of...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Nichols doesn't miss this time in Dexter upset of #1 Blue Jays

DEXTER – Nearly two years ago, Dexter High School sophomore guard Cole Nichols stepped to the free throw line in a game at New Madrid County Central with the opportunity to “ice the game.”. He missed his free shots, and that nightmarish memory still bounces around in his...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

PB woman steps up for Raiders rodeo program

It all started when she was just a little girl, but Poplar Bluff’s Alonna Haley was all about rodeo and so began a romance with the arena. Haley ultimately advanced from mutton busting as a little bit to slowly evolving her interest in rodeo as she matured and before you knew it, was rodeoing to represent her hometown.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Dexter vs Charleston

DEXTER - Dexter opened its 2022-23 boy's basketball season with a shocking 60-58 come-from-behind win over Class 3 top-ranked Charleston on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Doniphan boys hold on to edge Malden by bucket

MALDEN - The Doniphan Dons defeated the Malden Green Wave 60-58 in a back-and-forth game that came down to last chances at each end of the floor. With the score tied at 58 with 30 seconds left in the game, Doniphan’s JD Burton put up a looping shot from the paint that fell through to give the Dons a 2-point lead.
MALDEN, MO
semoball.com

Holcomb Invitational opening night sees close competition, multiple near-upsets

This week's Holcomb Invitational Tournament is proving to be not just many players' first venture into varsity basketball, but it's also a test that will shed a glimpse into what the season might look like come February. Monday night brought about four games that all finished within a ten point margin and the tournament could be anyone's to claim.
HOLCOMB, MO
semoball.com

Jackson’s Hayman inks baseball NLI to State Fair C.C.

Jackson baseball’s uptick in talent has resulted in a large number of its athletes signing to play at the next level. The latest to sign his national letter of intent, Dylan Hayman, elected to continue his athletic career at State Fair Community College in State Fair, Missouri. Hayman, a...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Catfish plan to make announcement Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish plan to make an announcement Wednesday regarding their Prospect League Baseball team. The News Conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dogwood Social House. The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Cape entrepreneur to strengthen Cape Catfish off the diamond

In the four years since the Cape Catfish baseball franchise was created, team general manager Mark Hogan has made the types of decisions to make the club as good as there is within the Prospect League. On Wednesday, the franchise got even stronger than it already was — off the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman

(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
kbsi23.com

Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)

Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland. Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant. The grant is...
MISSOURI STATE

