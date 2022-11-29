Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
Cristiano Ronaldo Could 'Embarrass' His Next Club After Manchester United Disaster
Ex-England and Premier League star David James has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United spell, saying he could "Embarrass" his next club.
Premier League champions Manchester City to face Chelsea in FA Cup third round
Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.Graham Potter’s men, who headed into the World Cup break sitting eighth in the table, will head for the Etihad Stadium as the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of January 6-9.The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.🤜 Two giants of the #EmiratesFACup meet again 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Qk8yvdLnmN— Emirates FA Cup...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed
Manchester City have had confirmation of the dates of three Premier League fixtures with one of them being the key clash at the top of the table against Arsenal.
Portugal vs Uruguay player ratings: Bruno Fernandes upstages Cristiano Ronaldo with brace
Portugal got through a tricky contest with Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a cross and then from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 win in Group H.Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal as his own, suggesting he had nodded Fernandes’ second-half cross past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but the record books will say otherwise. That moment came shortly after a pitch invader took to the field with a rainbow flag and a T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women.It was Fernandes who also put the game to...
Watch: Casemiro Incredible Goal For Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Casemiro has scored an absolute rocket to give Brazil the lead vs Switzerland. Watch it here.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid Interested In Signing Manchester United Star
Real Madrid and Manchester United have quite the transfer past as the clubs often do business with each other. From the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to more recently where United bought Casemiro. The clubs have a good relationship when it comes to the transfer market and now it seems Real...
SB Nation
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
BBC
Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough revival like 'turning QE2', says Kieran Scott
Middlesbrough's early revival in form under Michael Carrick feels like "turning round the QE2" ocean liner, says head of football Kieran Scott. Former England, West Ham and Manchester United midfielder Carrick was appointed as successor to Chris Wilder, joining with Boro a point above the drop zone. Carrick has engineered...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
Yardbarker
“Thank you for everything,” Pjanic hails Agnelli after his resignation
Miralem Pjanic has penned an open letter to Andrea Agnelli after the latter resigned as the president of Juventus. Pjanic played for the Bianconeri between 2016 and 2020 and won several trophies as a part of the club’s celebrated midfield under Max Allegri. He moved to Barcelona in a...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Yardbarker
Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause
Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
Yardbarker
Tottenham join race for €30m-rated Chelsea transfer target following impressive World Cup form
Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. The Netherlands international has shone in Serie A and is also catching the eye for the Dutch national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to FC Inter...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United and Liverpool target not expected to leave in January
Manchester United and Liverpool target Moises Caicedo is not expected to leave Brighton in January. Since joining Brighton from Independiente del Valle, Caicedo has developed into a key player for the Premier League side. The Ecuadorian midfielder featured at the World Cup with his country, who were unfortunately knocked out in the final group game.
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano addresses Unai Simon-Manchester United rumours
“Luis Enrique saw something in me that I myself did not see,” was the phrase that Unai Simon used to describe his rise in the Spanish national team. The 25-year-old goalkeeper made his debut just four years ago for Athletic Club, and two years on would make his Spain debut. Now he is the starting goalkeeper for La Roja, with the full backing of his manager.
Watch: Marcus Rashford Free Kick Goal For England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022
Marcus Rashford has given England the lead against Wales in the World Cup with a spectacular free kick goal.
Yardbarker
Liverpool Enter The Race For Ghana’s World Cup Hero Mohammed Kudus
However, it is another player to have shone at the 2022 World Cup added to the growing list of possible transfers. Ghana midfielder Mohamed Kudus scored two goals as they beat South Korea 3-2 to set up a decider on Sunday against old-rivals Uruguay. Klopp’s Rebuild. The rebuild Jurgen...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mauricio Pochettino speaks about future and is open to joining managerless club in England
Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is open to international management and frivolously tells Sky Sports reporter to give his number to OPR. The Argentine coach has been without a job since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain over the summer and will not be considered by any of the elite clubs in the near future after the poor job he did in France.
Comments / 0