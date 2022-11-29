Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.Graham Potter’s men, who headed into the World Cup break sitting eighth in the table, will head for the Etihad Stadium as the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of January 6-9.The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.🤜 Two giants of the #EmiratesFACup meet again 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Qk8yvdLnmN— Emirates FA Cup...

2 DAYS AGO